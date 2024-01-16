Taco Bell Is Launching a New Cinnamon Twists Cereal—Here's How to Score a Box

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Taco Bell's breakfast offerings just got even sweeter. Thanks to a new partnership with Uber Eats, customers can score a brand-new morning meal option inspired by a popular sweet treat at the fast-food chain: Cinnamon Twists.

The chain's new Cinnamon Twists Cereal is designed to be a miniature version of the fan-favorite menu item, which is sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. If your sweet tooth is already activated, you'll want to note the different ways you can snag a box of this new cereal, which is only available for a limited time.

From Jan. 16 through Jan. 18, Uber One members nationwide can order a box of Cinnamon Twists Cereal. No purchase is necessary, and as always, the delivery fee will be $0.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Customers can also get this new cereal with free delivery when placing a breakfast order on Uber Eats by 11 a.m. from Jan. 16 through Jan. 22. This offering is only available to customers in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, and Dallas, while supplies last. The breakfast orders must be at least $2.

Then, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, the first 500 Taco Bell Rewards members can get a box of Cinnamon Twists Cereal through the chain's mobile app as part of Taco Bell's weekly "Tuesday Drops" offering. The offer will be available starting at 2 p.m. PST, and customers will be limited to one box each, no purchase necessary.

In addition to rolling out this new cereal, Taco Bell is giving fans some additional savings. From Jan. 16 through Jan. 22, customers can get $5 off and free Cinnamon Twists when they spend at least $15 on their Taco Bell breakfast order via Uber Eats. This deal is available at participating U.S. locations while supplies last.

Besides Cinnamon Twists, Taco Bell's menu also features another cinnamony item: Cinnabon Delights. These are doughnut holes filled with cream cheese icing and dusted in cinnamon and sugar.

The Cinnamon Twists Cereal isn't the only new item Taco Bell recently launched. Last week, the fast-food chain unveiled an upgraded Cravings Value Menu, which features 10 items that are $3 or less. The new food selection includes options from the chain's previous value menu, in addition to new items. On the same day, Taco Bell also debuted its new Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings Box.