Taco Bell Customers Are Reporting Ongoing Quality Issues With Crunchwraps

The Crunchwrap Supreme is undoubtedly one of Taco Bell's most iconic menu items—and for good reason. The one-handed, hexagonal meal isn't quite a taco, burrito, or quesadilla, but it is a uniquely Taco Bell item that has remained a steadfast favorite among devoted customers… until now.

In theory, a Crunchwrap Supreme is a tasty, texturally-rich combination of seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and a crunchy tostada shell all wrapped inside a tortilla. But customers have been reporting a disappointing drop in quality with their Crunchwrap Supremes lately, issues that are starting to put them off the popular menu item.

One customer drew attention to an exceedingly bad Crunchwrap experience this week in a Reddit post getting some major buzz. The customer shared a picture of a nearly flat Crunchwrap with almost no filling alongside a picture of the attractive, well-filled Crunchwraps that Taco Bell advertises.

"How is this legal? Advertisement vs reality," the customer captioned the picture.

More than 230 other customers responded to the post, many of whom reported similar Crunchwrap issues and slammed the fast-food chain for the lack of consistency in quality between the past and now.

"These used to be good many years ago. Whenever I get one now it's 50% sour cream 50% sadness," one customer commented.

"The Crunchwraps are getting ridiculous. They used to be one of those items that seemed to always be a safe bet regardless of location – but now they're underfilled 90% of the time, and my closest location seems to forget the tostada shell every other time we go," another said.

Of course, certain Taco Bell locations may execute Crunchwrap Supremes better than others and some Redditors said that they typically don't encounter any issues when they order the item. However, the sheer number of customers who reported a pattern of bad or hit-or-miss Crunchwraps in recent years indicates that it's more than just an anomaly or one-off issue.

"The Crunchwraps keep getting worse and worse. I swear the last one I had maybe had like 3 bites worth of meat in it," a customer commented.

This is the latest instance in recent months where Taco Bell has sparked the ire of fans. Customers were outraged at the departure of the fan-favorite Quesarito in April, and some have been saying that the chain's prices are getting too high to warrant eating there anymore.

On a more positive note, customers were delighted to hear about the upcoming return of the fiery Volcano Menu next month, as well as the return of the Beefy Crunch Burrito in early August.