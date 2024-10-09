Taco Bell Relaunching Two Beloved Menu Items

From reviving the Big Cheez-It Crunch Wrap Supreme to testing a Nostalgic Menu, Taco Bell has brought back multiple fan-favorite menu items this year. And to customers' delight, two popular tacos are coming back this week.

On Oct. 10, Taco Bell is relaunching its Double Decker Taco and Double Decker Taco Supreme, which will be available nationwide. The Double Decker Taco features a crunchy taco stuffed with seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, and cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a soft tortilla filled with warm refried beans. The Supreme contains the same ingredients, plus the addition of diced tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream.

10 Restaurant Chains Launching Exciting New Menu Items In October

If you're already excited about the return of these two menu items, you'll want to swing by Taco Bell sooner rather than later. The Double Decker Taco and its Supreme counterpart will only be available until Oct. 30.

Taco Bell brought back these tacos for a limited time in Dec. 2023. The fast-food chain debuted its Double Decker Taco in 1995 as a limited-time offering before making it a permanent option in June 2006. However, Taco Bell discontinued the taco in 2019, leaving many fans to mourn the loss of the item.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In 2022, the chain invited fans to bring back a discontinued menu item—the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito. Unfortunately for Double Decker fans, the Enchirito ultimately came out on top.

The Double Decker Taco will be available for a suggested price of $2, while the Supreme option has a suggested price of $2.69. Last year, the items cost $2.99 and $3.69, respectively.

Taco Bell Just Added 6 Exciting New Items To the Menu

The Double Decker Tacos aren't the only menu items Taco Bell is adding to its menu this month. The chain announced today that it will test Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupas in Minneapolis starting on Oct. 31. According to Taco Bell, the menu item draws inspiration from the Mexican al pastor dish.

The upcoming addition features the first new flavor variant of the chain's Cantina Slow-Roasted Chicken, and is marinated in a sweet and savory blend of pineapple and chilis. The chicken is then wrapped in two cheesy, street-sized Quesalupa-inspired shells and topped with onions and cilantro.

Last month, Taco Bell released its new Disha Hot Sauce, which was created in partnership with singer-songwriter Omar Apollo. Customers can snag a packet (5 calories) of this smoky hot sauce for $0.20. They can also opt for the Disha Hot Discovery Box, which includes three sauce packets, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch (490 calories), a Doritos Locos Taco (170 calories), a Crunchy Taco (170 calories), chips with nacho cheese sauce (220 calories), and a medium fountain drink for a suggested price of $8.99.

Nutrition information has been included where available.