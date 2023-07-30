5 Targeted Workouts to Get Slim By Fall

With fall just around the corner and the season of change upon us, it's high time to get going on your own transformation. If you put off your workouts or gained a bit of weight during summer vacation, there's no need to worry. With these five workout routines at your fingertips, you can quickly shed body fat, build muscle tone, and reveal a slimmer you before the leaves turn brown and hit the ground. I have five of the best targeted workouts to slim down and get fit, so listen up.

These five workouts form the staple of my fast-transformation arsenal for clients who need to quickly get into shape for whatever life throws at them. Each workout consists of three simple exercises that should not take more than a total of 30 minutes to complete. I recommend you perform at least three of these workouts per week. You can even combine these into longer workouts if your schedule allows. Of course, be sure to pair your workouts with a healthy, calorie-deficit diet and lifestyle to ensure you get the best results.

Keep reading to learn all about the five best targeted workouts to slim down. And when you're finished, don't miss these 9 Best Exercises for a Slim & Slender Body in 30 Days.

Workout #1: Upper-Body Focus

1. Bent-Over Rows

The first of these targeted workouts to slim down starts with bent-over rows. Targeting the lats, rhomboids, and upper traps, this exercise helps improve posture and strengthen the upper body.

To perform a bent-over row, hold a barbell or a pair of dumbbells in front of your body. Bend at the hips and knees, keeping your back straight. Pull the weights toward your chest, visualizing crushing a fruit in your armpit as you squeeze the shoulder blades together. Lower the weights back down to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions.

2. Pushups

Pushups are an effective exercise for strengthening the chest, shoulders, and triceps while also engaging the core.

To perform a pushup, begin in a pushup plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Engage your core, and keep your spine in a braced neutral position. Lower toward the ground by bending at the elbows and shoulders. When your chest is roughly one inch above the ground, push evenly through both hands to return to the starting position. Aim for three sets of as many reps as possible.

3. Overhead Presses

These strengthen the deltoids, triceps, and upper traps, and enhance shoulder mobility and stability.

To perform an overhead press, stand or sit with a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Push the dumbbells upward until your arms are fully extended, avoiding shrugging your shoulders throughout the movement. Lower the weights back to shoulder level. Squeeze the end range for about one second. Repeat for the target repetitions. Do three sets of 10 repetitions.

RELATED: 5 Daily Exercise Habits for Women To Get Firm & Lean After 50

Workout #2: Lower-Body Focus

1. Barbell Back Squats

Barbell squats are an essential move that works the quads, glutes, and hamstrings while also engaging your core and lower back.

To perform a barbell back squat, position a barbell at shoulder level on a squat rack, and set the safety pins just above waist level if available. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, position the barbell on your upper back, and grasp the bar wider than shoulder width. Unrack the barbell, and take a couple of steps back. Lower your body by bending at your knees and hips, keep your chest upright, and push through the full foot to stand back up. Do four sets of 10 repetitions.

2. Lunges

Lunges work the quads, hamstrings, and glutes, and help improve balance and coordination.

To perform a lunge, begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Take a step forward with your left foot. Rotate your right foot inward slightly as you lower your right knee toward the ground, creating a 90-degree angle with both your front and back leg. Push through your full foot on the front leg to return to the starting position. Do three sets of 10 repetitions per leg.

3. Glute Bridges

As the name suggests, these target the glutes but also work the hamstrings and core. Additionally, glute bridges can help improve hip mobility and strengthen your lower back.

To perform a glute bridge, lie on your back with your knees bent, your feet flat on the ground, and your arms by your sides. Push through your full foot, and raise your hips off the ground by squeezing your glutes, hamstrings, and pelvic muscles. As you raise your hips, visualize drawing your lower rib toward your pelvis, and engage your abs. Hold the top position momentarily, then lower back down. Do three sets of 15 repetitions.

RELATED: 5 Exercises Women Should Do Every Day to Stay Fit

Workout #3: Core and Balance

1. Planks

Planks are a foundational core exercise that targets the abs, obliques, and lower back, promoting a strong and stable midsection.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform a plank, begin in a pushup position with your forearms on the ground and your elbows under your shoulders. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, engaging your core to prevent your hips from sagging. Maintain your gaze on the floor, and avoid shrugging your shoulders. Do three sets for as long as you can hold the plank position.

2. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a great dynamic core exercise that also works the quads and promotes cardiovascular fitness.

To perform mountain climbers, start in a pushup position with your hands under your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Bring your right knee toward your chest, keeping your right foot off the ground. Return your right foot to the starting position, and repeat the movement with your left leg. Continue alternating legs for the target repetitions. Do three sets of 20 repetitions.

3. Russian Twists

This exercise targets the abs and obliques, enhancing your core strength and stability.

To perform Russian twists, sit on the ground with your knees bent and your feet flat. Lean back slightly to engage your core, lift your feet off the ground, and balance on your sit bones. Hold a dumbbell with both hands in front of your chest. Rotate your torso to the left, then to the right to complete one rep, keeping your movements controlled. Do three sets of 15 repetitions.

RELATED: 11 Exercises Women Should Do Every Day for Weight Loss

Workout #4: Cardio Blast

1. Jumping Jacks

Next up on this list of targeted workouts to slim down is all about cardio. Jumping jacks are a total-body cardiovascular exercise that works several muscle groups while increasing your heart rate.

To perform jumping jacks, stand with your feet together and your hands by your sides. Jump and spread your legs while swinging your arms above your head. Jump back to the starting position. Do three sets of 30 repetitions.

2. High Knees

This is an excellent cardio exercise that targets your quads and engages your core.

To perform high knees, stand with your feet hip-width apart. Run in place while lifting your knees as high as you can. Pump your arms as you run, and keep your core engaged. Do three sets for 30 seconds each.

3. Burpees

Burpees are a full-body cardio exercise that boosts your heart rate and burns calories.

To perform burpees, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down, and place your hands on the ground in front of you. Kick your feet back to reach a pushup position. Immediately jump your feet back toward your hands, then jump up, extending your arms overhead. Do three sets of 10 repetitions.

RELATED: 9 Best Exercises for a Slim & Slender Body in 30 Days

Workout #5: Full Body

1. Deadlifts

The last of these targeted workouts to slim down starts with deadlifts. This is a compound exercise that targets the glutes, hamstrings, lower back, and traps, promoting full-body strength and power.

To perform a deadlift, stand with your feet hip-width apart and a barbell or dumbbells on the ground in front of you. Bend at your hips and knees to grasp the weights. Keeping your back flat, push through your full foot and stand up, lifting the weights off the ground. Lower the weights back down, hinging at your hips and bending your knees. Do four sets of 10 repetitions.

2. Push Presses

Push presses are an explosive exercise that works the shoulders, triceps, and legs, developing upper-body strength and power.

To perform a push press, stand with a barbell or pair of dumbbells at shoulder level. Bend your knees slightly, and then quickly stand up while pressing the weights overhead. Lower the weights back to shoulder level. Squeeze the end range for about one second. Do three sets of 10 repetitions.

3. Goblet Squats

This squat variation works the quads, glutes, and hamstrings while also engaging your core and improving lower-body mobility.

To perform a goblet squat, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell or dumbbell in front of your chest like a goblet. Lower your body by bending at the knees and hips, keeping your chest upright. Push through the full foot to stand back up. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement. Do three sets of 15 repetitions.