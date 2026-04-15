Diners reveal Texas Roadhouse sides to skip and better alternatives to order.

Almost every side at Texas Roadhouse is delicious. However, according to die-hard diners, some are wildly better than others. Don’t make an amateur mistake when ordering something bland or boring at the Texas-themed restaurant. What should you skip and what should you order? Here are 6 Texas Roadhouse sides you should actually skip, and what to order instead, according to diners.

Skip: Steamed Vegetables

Why: Customers complain that the steamed veggies are often over-steamed and bland.

Order Instead: Fresh House Salad. “It is the only restaurant, fancy or otherwise, where I will eat a traditional salad. Can’t explain why theirs is good , it just is,” writes a fan. “Their salad is the best ever,” agrees another.

Skip: Baked Potato

Why: The baked potato at Texas Roadhouse isn’t bad, it’s just boring compared to the dessert-like alternative.

Order Instead: Loaded Sweet Potato. “The baked sweet potato is the best side. I have eaten at several different locations and the sweet potatoes are always cooked perfectly,” writes one fan. “Loaded with marshmallows is my guilty pleasure,” adds another.

Skip: Brown Gravy

Why: Texas Roadhouse offers two types of gravy, including a brown that some complain tastes overly salty/artificial.

Order Instead: The better gravy, according to diners? The Cream gravy. “My ex roadie hack is to order a side of peppercorn gravy and regular whipped butter. Mix the two. Dip whatever you want in it but I like to dip rolls,” one person says.

Skip: Green Beans

Why: When it comes to veggies, skip the green beans, which tend to be overcooked.

Order Instead: Endless diners maintain that the sautéed mushrooms are basically a drug. “Please spill the beans, what is it about Texas Roadhouse mushrooms that makes them so damn good? I’ve never had mushrooms with my steak anywhere else that are even as close to as good as Texas Roadhouse,” one diner says.

Skip: Applesauce

Why: The Applesauce side is a waste of time, according to diners, as it is basically a packaged and boring accompaniment.

Order Instead: The Texas Red Chili offers the best value on the menu. “I know it sounds dumb as a side, but if you’re a meat lover, it’s worth mentioning,” the same Redditor says. “TXRH handcuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted,” they continue, adding that this chili is “one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat,” they write. “I’m a big fan.”

Skip: Steakhouse Fries

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Why: A waste of carbs.

Order Instead: Grilled Shrimp Sidekick. One of the best sides at Texas Roadhouse is the sidekicks, “a smaller add on of other things and pretty much encompass everything on the menu. These can vary and some servers that haven’t been there that long might have to search for it to ring it up, but it exists I assure you,” writes a former employee, who recommends the shrimp.