A Dietitian's 10 Tips To Get Back on Track After a Weekend of Bad Eating

A weekend of indulgence can leave the body feeling sluggish, sleepy, and bloated, a stark reminder of the effects of overdoing it on rich foods and treats. It's easy to fall into the trap of eating more than usual on weekends—whether it's a celebration with friends, a relaxing binge-watching session, or simply succumbing to cravings that build up during the week. However, these moments of enjoyment can sometimes come with feelings of fatigue and guilt. That's why we've put together 10 of my best tips to get back on track after a weekend of bad eating.

Returning to healthier habits after a weekend of excess looks different for everyone. It could mean cutting back on sweets, making up for missed meals, or finding fun ways to stay active. The key is to be kind to yourself and avoid feeling like you've failed. Instead of seeing the weekend of treats as a setback, think of it as part of a balanced lifestyle where occasional treats are complemented by healthier choices. After all, even if you splurge for a weekend, it's just a small part of your entire week.

In this article, we'll share expert advice on gracefully transitioning back to healthier habits. Whether these weekends are sporadic or habitual, you'll find practical tips to inspire positive eating choices and help you regain your energy and momentum throughout the week. By adopting these tips, you can ensure that every day feels like a fresh opportunity to nourish your body and feel your best.

Consider meal planning.

Sometimes, it's tough to decide what to eat when you're hungry. Planning ahead, even just a few meals, can ease that stress. If you're new to meal planning, start small. Pick two or three meals you want to plan for in advance. You can mark them on a calendar to keep track. Here's an easy trick: Prepare one big dish to have at all of these meals to keep things simple.

Stock up on healthy, grab-and-go snacks.

When hunger strikes, it's smart to have snacks ready that are easy and balanced. It can be tempting to grab something quick, like chips, instead of something that requires a bit more effort, like peeling an orange. With a small amount of preparation ahead of time, you can have great snacks ready. You could try pre-peeled orange slices with shelled pistachios, a yogurt cup with pre-washed berries, a cheese stick with crackers, or baby carrots with a hummus cup.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Prioritize water.

Start your morning right by reaching for a tall glass of water before your coffee. It's a simple way to hydrate your body first thing. Also, remember to take a reusable bottle filled with water when you head out for the day. Think about it: if you don't have water with you while you're out and about, you might end up not drinking enough or giving in to less healthy options from convenience stores or vending machines.

Take a walk.

Getting outside in the sunshine and fresh air can help you relax and leave the stresses of the weekend behind. If you live somewhere warm and can't walk outside, hop on a treadmill while watching a fun TV show you love. It'll get your blood pumping and help you feel refreshed. If walking isn't your thing, consider joining an exercise class for some extra motivation.

Practice good sleep hygiene.

Making sure you get seven to nine hours of good sleep each night is important for bouncing back after a weekend of not-so-healthy eating. Quality sleep not only improves your mood and reduces stress but also helps you avoid falling into unhealthy eating habits. When you don't sleep well, it can mess with your body's natural hunger signals, making it more challenging to get back to eating well-balanced meals.

Boost your fiber intake.

After a weekend of indulging in pizza, burgers, and chicken wings, it's time to focus on fiber-rich foods. These help get your digestion back on track and keep you feeling satisfied. Try a hearty three-bean soup for lunch, load half your dinner plate with veggies, and choose snacks that include fiber. Your gut will thank you!

Diversify your plate.

To recover from a weekend of poor eating, aim for a variety of foods to replenish your body with essential vitamins and minerals. Mix it up with colorful veggies, like green beans and red bell peppers throughout the day, and try different cooking methods like grilling chicken or slow-cooking beef. Eating a diverse range of foods, especially from plants, feeds the good bacteria in your gut and supports your overall health.

Set realistic goals.

Instead of setting lofty goals you might struggle to meet, start with smaller, achievable targets. Aim for a workout three to four days per week rather than every day. Allow yourself flexibility when the unexpected happens, like needing to stay late at work or bad weather, without feeling discouraged. Adjust your plan as needed and celebrate each milestone. Don't forget, it's much better to achieve your goals than to feel disappointed.

Find an accountability buddy.

You don't have to navigate your health journey alone. Partner up with a friend or family member for encouragement. Schedule regular check-ins to discuss your progress and offer mutual support. Plus, having someone else's perspective can provide valuable insight into your strengths and areas for improvement.

Practice kind self-talk.

Lastly, remember to practice self-compassion. You don't need to punish yourself for your weekend choices. Instead, focus on making positive changes moving forward. You can't change the past, but you can make choices today that support your well-being. Treat yourself with kindness and stay focused on your goals.