The 5-Day 'Reset Diet' a Dietitian Swears by To Get Back on Track

If you feel like your eating habits could use a tune-up, a five-day reset diet may be just what you need to get back on track and revamp your weight-loss efforts. This dietitian-approved meal plan is designed to help reset your palate, refocus on nutritious foods, and kickstart much healthier habits. It's not about deprivation or extreme measures; instead, it's a gentle reset diet that can help you feel refreshed and re-energized.

Day 1

Breakfast: Greek Yogurt Parfait With Berries and Walnuts

Per serving : 255 calories, 9g fat (1g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 62mg sodium, 25g carbs (4g fiber, 17g sugar), 20g protein

How to make it: Layer 1/2 cup Greek yogurt with 1/4 cup raspberries and 1 tablespoon walnuts.

Snack: Apple Slices With Almond Butter

Per serving : 129 calories, 7g fat (1g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 1mg sodium, 18g carbs (4g fiber, 11g sugar), 3g protein

How to make it: Slice 1/2 apple and serve with 1 tablespoon almond butter.

Lunch: Grilled Chicken Salad With Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Olives, and Greek Vinaigrette

Per serving : 304 calories, 17g fat (3g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 532mg sodium, 11g carbs (3g fiber, 6g sugar), 30g protein

How to make it: Grill chicken, and combine with 1 cup mixed greens, 1/4 cup tomatoes, 1/4 cup cucumber, 1 tablespoon feta cheese, 1 tablespoon kalamata olives, and 2 tablespoons light Greek vinaigrette.

Snack: Baby Carrot Sticks With Hummus

Per serving : 104 calories, 6g fat (1g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 109mg sodium, 11g carbs (3g fiber, 4g sugar), 3g protein

How to make it: Serve 10 baby carrot sticks with 1/4 cup hummus.

Dinner: Baked Salmon With Roasted Sweet Potato, Zucchini, and Cauliflower

Per serving : 430 calories, 18g fat (3g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 108mg sodium, 31g carbs (7g fiber, 8g sugar), 38g protein

How to make it: Bake a 4-ounce salmon fillet and serve with 1/2 cup roasted sweet potato, 1/4 cup zucchini, and 1/4 cup cauliflower.

Day 2

Breakfast: Spinach and Feta Omelet With Whole-Grain Toast

Per serving : 252 calories, 12g fat (5g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 401mg sodium, 21g carbs (4g fiber, 2g sugar), 17g protein

How to make it: Prepare a two-egg omelet with 1/4 cup spinach and 1 tablespoon feta cheese. Serve with 1 slice of whole-grain toast.

Snack: Handful of Mixed Nuts

Per serving : 160 calories, 14g fat (1.5g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 0mg sodium, 6g carbs (3g fiber, 1g sugar), 6g protein

How to make it: Grab a small handful of mixed nuts (about 1 tablespoon), and enjoy.

Lunch: Turkey, Cheddar, and Avocado Wrap

Per serving : 310 calories, 16g fat (5g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 640mg sodium, 25g carbs (3g fiber, 2g sugar), 19g protein

How to make it: Wrap 2 slices of deli turkey, 1 slice of white cheddar, and 1/2 avocado in a whole grain tortilla.

Snack: Greek Yogurt With Honey

Per serving : 136 calories, 2g fat (0g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 34mg sodium, 22g carbs (0g fiber, 21g sugar), 9g protein

How to make it: Mix 1/2 cup Greek yogurt with 1 tablespoon honey.

Dinner: Tofu Stir-Fry With Brown Rice

Per serving : 412 calories, 12g fat (2g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 12mg sodium, 59g carbs (6g fiber, 4g sugar), 19g protein

How to make it: Stir-fry 1/2 cup tofu with 1/4 cup broccoli, and 1/4 cup bell peppers, and serve over 1/2 cup brown rice.

Day 3

Breakfast: Overnight Oats With Chia Seeds, Almond Milk, and Bananas

Per serving : 280 calories, 8g fat (1g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 79mg sodium, 44g carbs (9g fiber, 14g sugar), 8g protein

How to make it: Mix 1/2 cup oats with 1 tablespoon chia seeds and 1/4 cup almond milk. Refrigerate overnight and top with 2 tablespoons sliced bananas.

Snack: Celery Sticks With Peanut Butter

Per serving : 143 calories, 10g fat (2g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 161mg sodium, 8g carbs (3g fiber, 4g sugar), 5g protein

How to make it: Serve 5 celery sticks with 1 tablespoon peanut butter.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lunch: Lentil Soup With Whole-Grain Bread

Per serving : 309 calories, 2g fat (0g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 863mg sodium, 58g carbs (17g fiber, 11g sugar), 18g protein

How to make it: Heat 1 cup of canned lentil soup, and serve with a slice of whole-grain bread.

Snack: Fresh Fruit Salad

Per serving : 76 calories, 0g fat (0g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 2mg sodium, 20g carbs (3g fiber, 14g sugar), 1g protein

How to make it: Combine your favorite fruits like pineapple, raspberries, blueberries, and bananas to make a fruit salad.

Dinner: Grilled Shrimp Skewers With Quinoa and Asparagus

Per serving : 364 calories, 4g fat (1g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 261mg sodium, 51g carbs (8g fiber, 6g sugar), 29g protein

How to make it: Skewer shrimp and grill. Serve with 1/4 cup quinoa and 1/2 cup steamed asparagus.

Day 4

Breakfast: Spinach Berry Protein Smoothie

Per serving : 273 calories, 4g fat (0g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 258mg sodium, 35g carbs (8g fiber, 15g sugar), 26g protein

How to make it: Blend 1/2 cup spinach, 1/2 cup berries, 1 scoop protein powder, and 1/2 cup almond milk.

Snack: Whole-Grain Crackers With Cheese

Per serving : 190 calories, 9g fat (5g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 224mg sodium, 19g carbs (3g fiber, 2g sugar), 9g protein

How to make it: Serve 10 whole-grain crackers with 1/4 cup cheese.

Lunch: Chickpea Salad With Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Per serving : 415 calories, 19g fat (2g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 225mg sodium, 49g carbs (14g fiber, 11g sugar), 14g protein

How to make it: Mix 1 cup chickpeas with 1/4 cup bell pepper, 1/4 cup celery, and 2 tablespoons lemon-tahini dressing.

Snack: Cottage Cheese With Pineapple

Per serving : 136 calories, 3g fat (2g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 353mg sodium, 14g carbs (1g fiber, 12g sugar), 13g protein

How to make it: Serve 1/2 cup cottage cheese with 1/4 cup pineapple.

Dinner: Baked Chicken Breast With Sweet Potato and Green Beans

Per serving : 365 calories, 5g fat (1g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 169mg sodium, 41g carbs (7g fiber, 9g sugar), 39g protein

How to make it: Bake a 4-ounce chicken breast, and serve with 1/2 cup steamed sweet potato and 1/4 cup steamed green beans.

Day 5:

Breakfast: Whole-Grain Waffles With Greek Yogurt and Peaches

Per serving : 327 calories, 11g fat (2g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 328mg sodium, 47g carbs (6g fiber, 18g sugar), 15g protein

How to make it: Toast 2 whole-grain waffles and top with 1/2 cup Greek yogurt and 1/4 cup sliced peaches.

Snack: Trail Mix With Dried Fruit and Nuts

Per serving : 134 calories, 7g fat (1g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 2mg sodium, 17g carbs (2g fiber, 9g sugar), 3g protein

How to make it: Mix your favorite dried fruits such as raisins and dried apricots with nuts like almonds, pistachios, and peanuts.

Lunch: Quinoa Salad With Black Beans, Corn, and Lime-Cilantro Dressing

Per serving : 350 calories, 8g fat (1g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 296mg sodium, 59g carbs (9g fiber, 10g sugar), 13g protein

How to make it: Mix 1 cup quinoa with 2 tablespoons black beans, 2 tablespoons corn, and 2 tablespoons lime-cilantro dressing.

Snack: Steamed Edamame

Per serving : 120 calories, 5g fat (1g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 5mg sodium, 9g carbs (4g fiber, 3g sugar), 11g protein

How to make it: Steam 1 cup edamame.

Dinner: Grilled Steak With Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Side Salad

Per serving : 414 calories, 19g fat (6g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 402mg sodium, 22g carbs (7g fiber, 10g sugar), 39g protein

How to make it: Grill a 4-ounce steak and serve with 1/2 cup roasted Brussels sprouts and a 1/4 cup side salad.

Why this reset diet works:

This reset diet encourages weight loss because it focuses on whole, nutrient-dense foods that are not only delicious but also satisfying. By incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, this reset diet provides essential nutrients while keeping you feeling full and energized throughout the day. Plus, staying hydrated with water and herbal tea helps keep things flowing smoothly.

This plan also encourages you to tune into your body's cues so you can say goodbye to mindless munching and hello to a more balanced way of eating. It's not just a diet; it's a delicious adventure that can kickstart your journey to feeling awesome!