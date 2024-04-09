The 5-Day 'Reset Diet' a Dietitian Swears by To Get Back on Track
If you feel like your eating habits could use a tune-up, a five-day reset diet may be just what you need to get back on track and revamp your weight-loss efforts. This dietitian-approved meal plan is designed to help reset your palate, refocus on nutritious foods, and kickstart much healthier habits. It's not about deprivation or extreme measures; instead, it's a gentle reset diet that can help you feel refreshed and re-energized.
Continue reading to learn about this top-recommended five-day reset diet to help you get back on track. And when you're finished, don't miss out on A Dietitian's #1 Smoothie Recipe for Weight Loss.
Day 1
Breakfast: Greek Yogurt Parfait With Berries and Walnuts
How to make it: Layer 1/2 cup Greek yogurt with 1/4 cup raspberries and 1 tablespoon walnuts.
Snack: Apple Slices With Almond Butter
How to make it: Slice 1/2 apple and serve with 1 tablespoon almond butter.
Lunch: Grilled Chicken Salad With Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Olives, and Greek Vinaigrette
How to make it: Grill chicken, and combine with 1 cup mixed greens, 1/4 cup tomatoes, 1/4 cup cucumber, 1 tablespoon feta cheese, 1 tablespoon kalamata olives, and 2 tablespoons light Greek vinaigrette.
Snack: Baby Carrot Sticks With Hummus
How to make it: Serve 10 baby carrot sticks with 1/4 cup hummus.
Dinner: Baked Salmon With Roasted Sweet Potato, Zucchini, and Cauliflower
How to make it: Bake a 4-ounce salmon fillet and serve with 1/2 cup roasted sweet potato, 1/4 cup zucchini, and 1/4 cup cauliflower.
Day 2
Breakfast: Spinach and Feta Omelet With Whole-Grain Toast
How to make it: Prepare a two-egg omelet with 1/4 cup spinach and 1 tablespoon feta cheese. Serve with 1 slice of whole-grain toast.
Snack: Handful of Mixed Nuts
How to make it: Grab a small handful of mixed nuts (about 1 tablespoon), and enjoy.
Lunch: Turkey, Cheddar, and Avocado Wrap
How to make it: Wrap 2 slices of deli turkey, 1 slice of white cheddar, and 1/2 avocado in a whole grain tortilla.
Snack: Greek Yogurt With Honey
How to make it: Mix 1/2 cup Greek yogurt with 1 tablespoon honey.
Dinner: Tofu Stir-Fry With Brown Rice
How to make it: Stir-fry 1/2 cup tofu with 1/4 cup broccoli, and 1/4 cup bell peppers, and serve over 1/2 cup brown rice.
Day 3
Breakfast: Overnight Oats With Chia Seeds, Almond Milk, and Bananas
How to make it: Mix 1/2 cup oats with 1 tablespoon chia seeds and 1/4 cup almond milk. Refrigerate overnight and top with 2 tablespoons sliced bananas.
Snack: Celery Sticks With Peanut Butter
How to make it: Serve 5 celery sticks with 1 tablespoon peanut butter.
Lunch: Lentil Soup With Whole-Grain Bread
How to make it: Heat 1 cup of canned lentil soup, and serve with a slice of whole-grain bread.
Snack: Fresh Fruit Salad
How to make it: Combine your favorite fruits like pineapple, raspberries, blueberries, and bananas to make a fruit salad.
Dinner: Grilled Shrimp Skewers With Quinoa and Asparagus
How to make it: Skewer shrimp and grill. Serve with 1/4 cup quinoa and 1/2 cup steamed asparagus.
Day 4
Breakfast: Spinach Berry Protein Smoothie
How to make it: Blend 1/2 cup spinach, 1/2 cup berries, 1 scoop protein powder, and 1/2 cup almond milk.
Snack: Whole-Grain Crackers With Cheese
How to make it: Serve 10 whole-grain crackers with 1/4 cup cheese.
Lunch: Chickpea Salad With Lemon-Tahini Dressing
How to make it: Mix 1 cup chickpeas with 1/4 cup bell pepper, 1/4 cup celery, and 2 tablespoons lemon-tahini dressing.
Snack: Cottage Cheese With Pineapple
How to make it: Serve 1/2 cup cottage cheese with 1/4 cup pineapple.
Dinner: Baked Chicken Breast With Sweet Potato and Green Beans
How to make it: Bake a 4-ounce chicken breast, and serve with 1/2 cup steamed sweet potato and 1/4 cup steamed green beans.
Day 5:
Breakfast: Whole-Grain Waffles With Greek Yogurt and Peaches
How to make it: Toast 2 whole-grain waffles and top with 1/2 cup Greek yogurt and 1/4 cup sliced peaches.
Snack: Trail Mix With Dried Fruit and Nuts
How to make it: Mix your favorite dried fruits such as raisins and dried apricots with nuts like almonds, pistachios, and peanuts.
Lunch: Quinoa Salad With Black Beans, Corn, and Lime-Cilantro Dressing
How to make it: Mix 1 cup quinoa with 2 tablespoons black beans, 2 tablespoons corn, and 2 tablespoons lime-cilantro dressing.
Snack: Steamed Edamame
How to make it: Steam 1 cup edamame.
Dinner: Grilled Steak With Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Side Salad
How to make it: Grill a 4-ounce steak and serve with 1/2 cup roasted Brussels sprouts and a 1/4 cup side salad.
Why this reset diet works:
This reset diet encourages weight loss because it focuses on whole, nutrient-dense foods that are not only delicious but also satisfying. By incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, this reset diet provides essential nutrients while keeping you feeling full and energized throughout the day. Plus, staying hydrated with water and herbal tea helps keep things flowing smoothly.
This plan also encourages you to tune into your body's cues so you can say goodbye to mindless munching and hello to a more balanced way of eating. It's not just a diet; it's a delicious adventure that can kickstart your journey to feeling awesome!