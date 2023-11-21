Trader Joe's Holiday Items Are Selling Out Fast, Frustrating Customers

The 2023 holiday season is just getting started, but it's already moving way too fast for some Trader Joe's shoppers. Customers are reporting that the retailer is already selling out of some of its most anticipated holiday items mere weeks after they arrived—and they're sounding off about their frustration on social media.

A Trader Joe's fan took to Reddit this week to complain that their local store had already stopped selling several popular seasonal items, like the Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips and Pumpkin Brioche Twist.

"Anyone else notice how fast seasonal things have disappeared?" the shopper asked.

As it turns out, this shopper isn't the only one who has noticed an acute shortage of their favorite holiday items. The post was flooded with comments from fellow Redditors who aired similar complaints.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Pie Spice, which is popular among customers for holiday baking, is among the items they say is already in short supply. One Redditor who described the spice blend as "top tier" reported that their store is already out for the season.

Other seasonal items that have already sold out for the season at certain stores include the Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Ravioli, and Butternut Squash Lasagna, according to Redditors.

"Two or three weeks ago when the Christmas holiday items started showing up at my location a cashier told me they sold out of some holiday items two days after they arrived," a customer wrote.

Of course, just because a certain item is sold out at one Trader Joe's location doesn't mean that it's sold out at all locations. But the fact that many shoppers are having trouble finding their favorite products so early in the holiday season indicates that the issue has become pretty pervasive.

There are a couple of possible explanations at play behind the shortage of holiday items at certain stores. Some Redditors have reported seeing other shoppers waiting outside stores in the mornings so they can load their carts with holiday items as soon as they open. So if you happen to shop at a Trader Joe's where people buy holiday items in bulk, your store could be selling out of shipments early in the day.

Others noted that some stores are smaller than others, so certain locations may not be able to order as much inventory due to limited space.

Whatever the reason, there's one key takeaway shoppers should have from this trend of quick-selling holiday products—slip your favorite limited-edition items into your cart when they're lucky enough to spot them.

"Things do move quickly these days. If you love it, grab it," a shopper wrote.