Trader Joe's Just Brought Back an Addictive Chocolaty Treat: 'Dear God Help Me'

Trader Joe's ever-popular tiny Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes, which have garnered rave reviews in the past, are finally back! These bagged little treats are one of those items that shoppers just can't seem to get enough of.

They are both dairy-free and gluten-free and clock in at about 240 calories per serving. They're made with a blend of tapioca starch, rice flour, and cornstarch and are coated in a sugary glaze. Beyond its delicious, chocolaty flavor, this product was a notable addition because it marked Trader Joe's first gluten-free donut offering. Shoppers can pick up a package, which contains about 20 donut holes, for $3.49.

As one could expect with the release of any new or returning Trader Joe's item, shoppers have welcomed this baked good with open arms, with several expressing their enthusiasm on Reddit.

"Good gracious. I know that is good," one person commented.

"Dear god help me," someone else wrote.

"I bought two. My daughter and I finished one before we made it home! I will be buying more!" another one added.

To make this even better, one Reddit user recommends popping the donut holes into the air fryer.

Over on TikTok, multiple shoppers alerted Trader Joe's fans about the return of the donut holes.

"The texture is PERFECT — moist, cakey and totally takes me back to my gluten-eating days," one gluten-free TikTok user wrote, adding, "And the gluten-eating [boyfriend] also gave me two thumbs up."

They are shelf-stable and can be found in the bakery section at Trader Joe's, either with the other gluten free items (or with the gluten items, like at my store). They cost $3.49 for a 6-ounce pack. The glaze is light but noticeable and the donut holes are rich in chocolate flavor.

The Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes are just one of several returning desserts that Trader Joe's customers have been buzzing about. The grocery chain also recently brought back multiple frozen treats, such as the Celebration Cake Gelato (230 calories per serving) and Horchata Ice Cream (310 calories per serving).

The Celebration Cake Gelato features cake batter-flavored gelato with cake pieces and rainbow sprinkles, and the Horchata Ice Cream consists of a cinnamon and rice flour base with horchata-flavored cookie pieces. Both products come in pints, cost $3.79, and are only available for a limited time, so you'll want to purchase them soon.

The returning desserts are also joined by many exciting new product releases. A couple of these include the Spicy Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles (460 calories per serving) and Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle Seasoning Blend (0 calories per serving).