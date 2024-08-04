10 Best New Trader Joe’s Items You Can Score in August

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

"Shopping at Trader Joe's is boring," said no one ever. The grocery chain's creative product selection is unmatched, offering everything from condiment-inspired seasoning blends to unique takes on international favorites.

This summer, shoppers have seen the exciting additions of numerous items across all departments, such as the new Spicy Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles and the returning Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes. As usual, these product releases have sparked major excitement among shoppers.

When you visit Trader Joe's, there's a lot to take in, but having a little inspiration can go a long way. Not sure what to scoop up the next time you visit the store? Here are some of the top items you won't want to miss out on this August.

Mocha Latte Pretzels

Nutrition : (Per 5 Pretzels)

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 2 g

After inviting customers to choose its next coated pretzel option, Trader Joe's has finally introduced its newest flavor: mocha latte. These mini pretzels are covered in a white candy coating with specks of ground coffee beans and a dark chocolate drizzle. Since being released, the new sweet treat has captured people's attention and garnered positive reviews.

"The pretzels are too good. I thought the cookies and crème ones were a problem, but these things are even better," one customer wrote on Reddit.

Try them for yourself for $2.99!

Brioche Style Liège Waffles

Nutrition : (Per 1 Waffle)

Calories : 250

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 3 g

Waffle fans, rejoice! Trader Joe's just dropped brand-new Brioche Style Liège Waffles featuring pearl sugar and a buttery, brioche-like flavor. Each package contains six individually wrapped waffles, which you can enjoy as is or toasted, with the latter option being described as "absolute perfection" by one shopper.

Drizzle them with syrup, sprinkle them with berries and sugar, or transform them into an ice cream sandwich. Each package costs $3.50.

Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Teaspoon)

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Trader Joe's recently expanded its selection of exclusive seasonings with the launch of its new Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle Seasoning Blend, which costs $1.99 . Like the chili oil, this new item features garlic, onion, dried bell peppers, and chili pepper flakes. However, it differentiates itself with the addition of brown sugar, dried Sichuan peppers, and crispy fried onions. Together, these ingredients form a savory, spicy, and slightly sweet seasoning blend that you can add to a range of foods like popcorn, eggs, vegetables, chicken wings, and fries.

Milk Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears

Nutrition : (Per 8 Pieces)

Calories : 130

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 16 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 2 g

For some chocolaty, chewy, fruit-flavored indulgence, Trader Joe's partnered with a Swedish confectionary for the debut of its new Milk Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears. The new candy costs $3.99 per bag and has shoppers buzzing.

"They were everything I wanted them to be. I've always loved chocolate covered gummy bears, but these are better than ones I've bought previously from bulk candy stores. Probably because they're fresher," one shopper wrote on Reddit.

Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins

Nutrition : (Per 1 Muffin)

Calories : 320

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 4 g

TJ's gluten-free baked goods are no stranger to praise, and the latest offering is another shining example. The grocery chain just released new Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins, which are made with cornstarch, tapioca starch, oat flour, and three types of rice flour. To elevate the taste and texture, Trader Joe's incorporates sour cream, natural vanilla flavor, and lemon oil and tops the muffins with coarse sugar and an oat streusel. Customers can pick up a four-count package for $5.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"First time I've seen and [they're] the best muffins I've had since being diagnosed with celiac," one shopper shared on Reddit.

Ponzu Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tabelspoon)

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : <1 g

This citrus-based soy sauce is a staple in Japanese cuisine, and now TJ's is selling its own version for $3.99. The new item features soy sauce, rice vinegar, bonito broth, and yuzu juice, which come together to provide a sweet, savory, rich, umami flavor. Add this sauce to your marinades, pair it with fish, or use it as a dipping sauce for dumplings.

Apricot Cardamom Spread

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tablespoon)

Calories : 35

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you're looking for a creative charcuterie board accoutrement, this new Apricot Cardamom Spread is an intriguing option. The sweet, tart fruit spread features "sunny notes" of apricot and "pleasant warmth" from the cardamom, according to Trader Joe's. Each jar costs $2.99.

"Used it to make sandwiches with gruyere and prosciutto for a picnic. T'was a hit," one customer raved on Reddit. "Tried it yesterday with Brie + loved it! The cardamom is strong," another added.

Yuzu Miso Topping & Spread

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tablespoon)

Calories : 50

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : <1 g

The new condiments continue with Trader Joe's Yuzu Topping & Spread, which is priced at $3.99 per jar. According to the grocer, this spread has a "rich, luxuriously thick consistency" with umami flavors from the miso and tartness from the yuzu zest and juice. The final product is a versatile spread that can be incorporated into various dishes like seafood, chicken, and veggies.

"I put it on a burger with their truffle monterey jack and was pleasantly surprised," one shopper shared.

S'mores Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 290

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: <1 g Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 4 g

From the Horchata Ice Cream to the Celebration Cake Gelato, Trader Joe's has been stirring up excitement among customers by reviving multiple seasonal frozen treats. One of these is the S'mores Ice Cream, which first launched last year. This product consists of graham cracker-flavored ice cream with marshmallow and chocolate swirls, plus a "pinch" of sea salt. Grab a spoon and snag a pint for $3.79!

Step Up to the Snack Bar Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 Cup)

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

This beloved snack mix, which is typically only available in the winter, recently returned to shelves. Each can is priced at $5.99 and features a mix of honey mustard pretzels, honey roasted peanuts, corn chips with flax seeds, cheddar rocket crackers, honey roasted sesame sticks, and chili lemon corn sticks.

As expected, the return of this item had shoppers celebrating. "This stuff is so addicting," one fan wrote. "So happy they brought this back! Usually get like 4-5 jars while they are out," another one said.