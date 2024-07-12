Trader Joe's Popular Seasonal Gelato Is Finally Back: 'Absolutely Amazing'

As the temperatures continue to heat up, top-notch frozen treats are in high demand. At Trader Joe's, customers can scoop up all sorts of enticing ice creams, popsicles, and gelatos, with one recent arrival being cause for celebration.

Shoppers have finally spotted the seasonal return of the Celebration Cake Gelato (230 calories per serving). This frozen dessert consists of cake batter-flavored gelato with cake pieces and rainbow sprinkles. It was first introduced for a limited time last year. Each pint costs $3.79.

The return of this gelato flavor has stirred up excitement among Trader Joe's fans, who have taken to Reddit to rave about the sweet treat.

"I love birthday cake ice cream and TJ's celebration cake gelato is the only kind worth buying from a grocery store, in my opinion," one shopper wrote on Reddit, prompting others to share similar opinions about the product.

"Same!!! I may have polished off two containers in the past week. Best TJoes ice cream," one fan commented.

"Tried it for the first time this week and LORD it blew my expectations! Absolutely amazing," another fan wrote. "Probably in my top three TJ's ice cream flavors now."

Just like last year, the Celebration Cake Gelato will only be available for a limited time, so you'll want to snag it before it's gone.

In addition to the gelato, Trader Joe's sells a Celebration Cake & Baking Mix (350 calories per serving) for $4.99. This item is available for a limited time and includes cake mix, vanilla frosting mix, and rainbow sprinkles.

The Celebration Cake Gelato is just one of several returning frozen desserts that have recently landed on store shelves. Earlier this summer, the grocery chain brought back its Horchata Ice Cream (310 calories per serving). This product draws inspiration from the popular Latin American beverage and features sweet cinnamon and rice ice cream with horchata-flavored cookie pieces. Each pint costs $3.79.

A few other returning frozen treats include the Chocolate & Vanilla Bean Swirl Gelato (180 calories per serving), Fudgy Cookie Dough Ice Cream (340 calories per serving), and Ube Mochi (80 calories per serving).

Besides bringing back various popular desserts, Trader Joe's also rolled out some new ones like the Mini Carrot Sheet Cake (310 calories per serving). Since arriving in stores, the new item has generated buzz among customers. The cake is made with carrots, warm spices, and walnuts and topped with a tangy cream cheese icing. TJ's is currently selling this new dessert for $5.49.