Trader Joe's Just Launched a New '10/10' Mini Sheet Cake

Plenty of exciting finds have been hitting shelves at Trader Joe's this summer, from the new Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings to the returning Horchata Ice Cream. However, few items are garnering as much buzz as a never-before-seen dessert that debuted at the retailer this week.

A Trader Joe's customer just spotted a new Carrot Mini Sheet Cake (310 calories per serving) at a store in the Northeast and took to Reddit to share the news with fellow shoppers.

"They had lots of them in my store, too. And just in time to be a delicious summer dessert!" the customer wrote.

Trader Joe's spin on the classic cake is packed with shredded carrots, warm spices, and walnuts for a little textural bite. Once baked, the cake is then topped with ribbons of tangy cream cheese icing.

This is the latest in a series of mini sheet cake flavors that Trader Joe's has rolled out over the years. Though the desserts may be small, the hype surrounding them is undeniably massive.

A customer once declared Trader Joe's Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean Mini Sheet—which is available year-round—the "best store-bought cake I've ever had." The Lemon Mini Sheet Cake available for a limited time in the spring each year has inspired similar fanfare.

"I'm obsessed with this freaking cake," a Redditor said of the treat earlier this year.

While the new Carrot Mini Sheet Cake has only just made its debut, Trader Joe's already seems to have another hit on its hands. Scores of shoppers have been fawning over the dessert on social media or making plans to snag a cake at the first opportunity.

"It's absolutely unreal. The cream cheese frosting tastes homemade and the cake is perfectly moist and flavorful. 10/10," a customer commented on Reddit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"As a self proclaimed carrot cake connoisseur, it's SOO GOOOOD," another raved.

New Trader Joe's items tend to arrive in certain locations before others, so interested customers should check with their local store to confirm whether the Carrot Mini Sheet Cake is available before heading over. The dessert will only be available for a limited time and is already reportedly flying off shelves, so don't wait too long to grab one if you're itching to sample it.

