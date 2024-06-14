Trader Joe's Most Popular Ice Cream Is Finally Back

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Every diehard Trader Joe's fan knows that some of the grocer's most popular products are only available during certain seasons, forcing shoppers to pine for them throughout most of the year. But as of this month, the wait for the return of Trader Joe's most popular seasonal ice cream is finally over.

The retailer's fan-favorite Horchata Ice Cream (310 calories) has been officially spotted back on shelves. Taking inspiration from the traditional Latin American beverage, the frozen treat features an ice cream base flavored with cinnamon, brown rice flour, and a touch of sea salt. Horchata-flavored cookie pieces are also distributed throughout for a flavor and texture boost.

13 Trader Joe's Items You Need For Your Next BBQ

Trader Joe's first introduced the ice cream for a limited time during the summer of 2022, and then brought it back at the same time in 2023 due to its massive popularity.

"It's their best dessert," one fan declared in a Reddit thread last year.

It even scored the top ranking in an Eat This, Not That! taste test of every Trader Joe's ice cream flavor last summer. Now that it's back again for summer 2024, fans are absolutely ecstatic.

"Was super excited to see the Horchata Ice Cream back in stock for the season!" one shopper wrote on Reddit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Picked up three of 'em," another posted.

New or returning products tend to arrive at certain stores before others, so those hoping to score some Horchata Ice Cream should check directly with their local Trader Joe's to confirm it's in stock before heading over. Just don't wait too long to snag a pint, since the treat will only stick around for a limited time and demand seems to be fierce.

I Tried 6 Trader Joe's Marinated Meats & There's Only One I'm Grilling This Summer

The Horchata Ice Cream isn't the only exciting new arrival at Trader Joe's this month. New Mini Insulated Tote Bags recently hit shelves at the retailer, and immediately became a huge hit. The $3.99 bags have been flying off shelves and popping up on resale sites for nearly $100 in some cases. Trader Joe's says they may be restocked later this summer, so interested shoppers should keep an eye out for their potential return.

Burrata Filling (70 calories), Mini Shrimp Bao (170 calories), Bacon & Egg Shaped Sweet Gummy Candies (120 calories), and a Strawberries & Crème Pancake & Waffle Mix (240 calories) are among the other new Trader Joe's items that have shoppers buzzing this month.