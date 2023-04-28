Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Calling This Bread The "Best Ever"

Trader Joe's is a wonderland for carb lovers. Between the enticing baked goods, bread, and fun pasta shapes, sweet and savory fans alike should have no trouble finding something that fits their cravings while perusing those well-stocked aisles.

If you're in the savory camp of carb eaters–and also really enjoy spice–prepare yourself for some exciting news. Trader Joe's fans have discovered a newly-launched product that some are touting as the "best bread" the retailer has ever developed.

RELATED: 11 Discontinued Trader Joe's Items Shoppers Miss the Most

This praise-laden item is the Cheddar Jalapeño Pull Apart Bread, a small but mighty loaf first spotted around February that features actual jalapeño slices. According to Trader Joe's, the product is made with a "fluffy, airy, almost focaccia-like dough" that's sprinkled generously with pieces of the spicy peppers and shredded cheddar cheese. The supplier only bakes the bread partially, however, so customers can throw it back in the oven at home for a fresh, warm loaf.

Trader Joe's shoppers raved about the product this week after a customer posted on Reddit that it is "quite possibly the best bread TJ's has ever come out with."

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I can't stop buying this and eating it straight for lunch," a fellow shopper responded to the post.

"I picked this up last time I went. I alllllmost wish I hadn't. SO. GOOD!" another said.

Customers also chimed in with a range of different pairings and tasty preparation methods for the bread. According to one fan, you should forgo the oven entirely and throw a piece into a pot with a little olive oil, cover it with a lid, and let it sit for a few minutes before flipping.

"Comes out crispy and delicious and I discovered that adding spicy honey on it is EVEN BETTER," the customer said.

Others reported delicious results heating it up in the air fryer, serving it with salad, and grabbing a piece while enjoying a bowl of split pea soup.

This is only the latest Trader Joe's item to pique the rampant interest of shoppers. Customers have also been singing the praises of the spreadable version of the popular Unexpected Cheddar cheese and the viral Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles.