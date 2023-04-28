Skip to content

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Calling This Bread The "Best Ever"

If you enjoy carbs loaded with cheesy, spicy flavors, this bread may be right up your alley.
Zoe Strozewski
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on April 28, 2023 | 2:58 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Mura Dominko

Trader Joe's is a wonderland for carb lovers. Between the enticing baked goods, bread, and fun pasta shapes, sweet and savory fans alike should have no trouble finding something that fits their cravings while perusing those well-stocked aisles.

If you're in the savory camp of carb eaters–and also really enjoy spice–prepare yourself for some exciting news. Trader Joe's fans have discovered a newly-launched product that some are touting as the "best bread" the retailer has ever developed.

RELATED: 11 Discontinued Trader Joe's Items Shoppers Miss the Most

This praise-laden item is the Cheddar Jalapeño Pull Apart Bread, a small but mighty loaf first spotted around February that features actual jalapeño slices. According to Trader Joe's, the product is made with a "fluffy, airy, almost focaccia-like dough" that's sprinkled generously with pieces of the spicy peppers and shredded cheddar cheese. The supplier only bakes the bread partially, however, so customers can throw it back in the oven at home for a fresh, warm loaf.

Trader Joe's shoppers raved about the product this week after a customer posted on Reddit that it is "quite possibly the best bread TJ's has ever come out with."

Quite possibly the best bread TJ's has ever come out with
by u/yourgirlalex in traderjoes

"I can't stop buying this and eating it straight for lunch," a fellow shopper responded to the post.

"I picked this up last time I went. I alllllmost wish I hadn't. SO. GOOD!" another said.

Customers also chimed in with a range of different pairings and tasty preparation methods for the bread. According to one fan, you should forgo the oven entirely and throw a piece into a pot with a little olive oil, cover it with a lid, and let it sit for a few minutes before flipping.

"Comes out crispy and delicious and I discovered that adding spicy honey on it is EVEN BETTER," the customer said.

Others reported delicious results heating it up in the air fryer, serving it with salad, and grabbing a piece while enjoying a bowl of split pea soup.

This is only the latest Trader Joe's item to pique the rampant interest of shoppers. Customers have also been singing the praises of the spreadable version of the popular Unexpected Cheddar cheese and the viral Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
Filed Under
//

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Celeb News
  • King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla

    How to Recreate the King's Coronation Dish

  • Stanley Tucci

    Stanley Tucci's "Searching for Italy" Has Been Canceled

  • Hailey Bieber

    Hailey Bieber Announces New Cooking Series

  • Stanley Tucci Has the Perfect Gift for Pasta Lovers

    Stanley Tucci Has the Perfect Gift for Pasta Lovers

  • chrissy teigen eating banana bread

    I Tried Chrissy Teigen's New Baking Mix—and Now I'm a More Confident Baker