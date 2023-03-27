Trader Joe's Fans Are Obsessed With the Latest Spin on the Chain's #1 Cheese

Not all Trader Joe's products go on to achieve legendary status, but the Unexpected Cheddar is undoubtedly one of them.

The semi-hard cheese, which combines the flavors of aged cheddar with hints of parmesan, has racked up a handful of wins in the "Best Cheese" category of Trader Joe's Annual Customer Choice Awards. In fact, the grocery chain retired the product from the contest earlier this year and inducted it into the Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame, joining four other multi-time winners. In summary, it's that good, at least according to customers.

But there is another iteration of the fan-favorite cheese that has also been gaining traction with Trader Joe's fans. Customers first began to spot the Unexpected Cheddar Spread around September last year, a few months after Trader Joe's launched another spin on the popular fromage: the Unexpected Cheddar Chicken Sausage.

While the cheese spread had mighty customer expectations to meet, it seems to be converting even longtime lovers of the classic Unexpected Cheddar. This has never been more evident than in a recent Reddit thread in which dozens of fans sung its praises.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Longtime fan of unexpected cheddar, but the spread…even more unexpected than I thought possible," the original poster wrote, prompting over 60 fellow shoppers to comment on their mutual love for the spread.

"It's sooooo good. I may or may not have eaten it with a spoon a few times now," another Reddit user wrote. Yet another described it as their "#1 Trader Joe's product."

So, what exactly is the optimal way for interested customers to consume this cheese spread? Fans chimed in to share a myriad of creative uses and pairings for the product, like apple slices, soft pretzels, and celery. And of course, some of the suggestions involved other Trader Joe's products, such as the Everything But the Bagel Seasoned Crackers and Trail Mix Crackers.

For those willing to put in a little extra effort, the Unexpected Cheddar Spread can also be a helpful cooking companion. Customers suggested using the spread to upgrade a grilled cheese, stirring a dollop into homemade mac and cheese, and even mixing it into scrambled eggs.

"I put this on toast with eggs, the bun of my burger, eat with pretzel thins… I love it so much that I can't buy it anymore because I eat it all right away!" a customer commented.

Even TJ's couldn't resist offering up a couple tips on how to get the most out of the Unexpected Cheddar Spread.

"​​Spread this pub-style cheese on a Raisin Rosemary Crisp, and you've got one classy snack on your hands," the retailer notes in the product description. "You might also add it to an appetizer of puff pastry topped with chopped figs to bring out its subtle fruity notes."