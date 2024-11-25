Trader Joe's Pasta a Hit With Shoppers: '10/10 Restaurant Quality'

Trader Joe's frozen food selection is a treasure trove of easy and delicious meal options that often get shoppers buzzing online. And the latest one to spark customer conversation is a frozen pasta dish that's bursting with savory, cheesy flavors.

A Trader Joe's customer recently took to Reddit to express their adoration for the store's Cheese Filled Fiocchetti with Pink Sauce (290 calories per cup), writing that they were "blown away by how delicious it was."

This frozen meal is made by an Italian supplier and consists of pouch-shaped egg pasta filled with three Italian cheeses: ricotta, taleggio, and mozzarella. The pasta is then covered in a pink sauce made with tomatoes and cream. Each package retails for $4.49.

"Seriously tastes like something I'd pay $25 for at an Italian restaurant," the Reddit user wrote. They noted that they cooked the pasta "a little longer than the package suggested," added grated parmesan cheese and aglio olio seasoning, and melted some mozzarella cheese on top. "A 10/10 restaurant quality meal," the Trader Joe's fan concluded.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Interestingly enough, this meal was also described as "restaurant-level good" in a recent Eat This, Not That! Trader Joe's frozen meal taste test.

To prepare this frozen item, you can heat it in a microwave-safe dish in the microwave, or you can add water and olive oil to a pan and cook the pasta on the stovetop. Like the customer who started the Reddit thread, numerous commenters shared ways they've enhanced the pasta.

"I get this constantly. I add some sautéed spinach, rotisserie chicken and fresh parm cheese to it. It's great," one person wrote.

"I'm obsessed with this. I'll bake some cherry/heirloom tomatoes for about 40 minutes, roast some broccoli, and cut up the TJ's jalapeño chicken sausage and add it to the pasta and it is SO good. Probably one of my favourite TJ's meals," another Reddit user commented.

One fan, who similarly called the pasta dish their "favorite lazy dinner" recommended incorporating grated parmesan cheese, frozen peas, and red pepper flakes. Other Reddit users shared that they add langostino tails, shrimp, Italian sausage, or grilled chicken strips to the popular frozen meal.

The Cheese Filled Fiocchetti with Pink Sauce isn't the only Trader Joe's item that has shoppers sharing rave reviews online. The grocery chain has also released an assortment of Thanksgiving items that have generated excitement among customers. A few examples include the Brie en Croûte (330 calories per serving), Teeny Tiny Apple Pies (200 calories per serving), and Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips (140 calories per serving).