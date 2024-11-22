10 Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Items Shoppers Are Going Crazy For

Although Trader Joe's shines in many departments, from frozen meals to seasoning blends, one area that consistently gets major hype is the seasonal product selection. No matter the occasion, shoppers can count on the cult-favorite grocery chain to offer a top-notch assortment of items that showcase the season's flavors.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, TJ's is stocking its shelves with the usual suspects: turkey, gravy, stuffing mixes, and cranberry sauces. It's also offering some creative twists on the classics. Stuffing-flavored chips, anyone?

Whether you're the one cooking Thanksgiving dinner, or you're still figuring out what to bring as a guest, Trader Joe's has numerous options to choose from. Just be sure to remember that TJ's will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Luckily, plenty of other supermarkets will be open. Read on to discover 10 Thanksgiving items that shoppers have been buzzing about on social media.

Thanksgiving Stuffing Kettle Chips

Nutrition (About 16 Chips) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

With stuffing being a cherished Thanksgiving side dish, Trader Joe's incorporates the flavors into a crunchy, savory snack. These popular kettle chips are cooked in small batches and made with the grocer's proprietary seasoning blend, which includes salt, celery, sage, and thyme. According to TJ's, these chips are "like Thanksgiving dinner in a bite." The seasonal snack costs $2.99 and has its fair share of fans.

"Probably the most excited I have been for a returning product!!!" the Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoesnew wrote on Instagram.

"I've been waiting ALL YEAR for these," another fan commented.

Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn

Nutrition (Per 2.5 Cups) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

The stuffing-flavored snacks don't stop at the kettle-cooked chips. Trader Joe's also recently rolled out its new Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn. Priced at $2.99 per bag, this snack features a seasoning blend of celery seed, thyme, parsley, black pepper, and sage. To create a festive snack, TJ's recommends adding dried cranberries and candied pecans to the popcorn.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"It's soooo flavor[ful] and delicious!! Like truly bursting with flavor in a way I did not at all expect. Sometimes stuffing-flavored foods can taste overpoweringly of thyme but this is super balanced and just so savory and scrumptious," one Reddit user raved.

Baked Lemon Ricotta Cheese

Nutrition (About 1-Inch Cube) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 3 g

The Baked Lemon Ricotta Cheese is back! Available for $13.99 per pound, this dessert-friendly cheese features a lemon paste made with lemon peel, lemon extract, and sugar. While you can eat this product with sweeter foods like pancakes, crepes, or graham crackers, you can also enjoy it with savory dishes. For instance, Trader Joe's recommends adding the cheese to pasta to create a "creamy, lemony 'sauce.'"

Meanwhile, one Instagram user, who waits for this cheese "every year," noted in a comment that they recommend pairing the cheese with blackberries, prosciutto, honey, and pistachios.

Brie en Croûte

Nutrition (Per 1/4 Brie) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 10 g

If you're searching for a showstopping appetizer to serve on Thanksgiving, look no further than this Brie en Croûte, which is brie cheese wrapped in a buttery pastry crust. Because who doesn't love bread and cheese? The brie comes frozen and costs $7.49. To prepare this, you can bake the pastry-wrapped cheese in the oven at 375 degrees for 45 to 40 minutes or until it's golden brown. If you'd like to further elevate this, you can top the cheese with jam, honey, nuts, or any other accoutrement that your heart desires.

"We love adding pistachios and cranberry sauce on top to [make] the perfect app!" one Instagram user shared.

Harvest Apple Salad Kit

Nutrition (Per 4 Cups Salad+ Dressing) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 3 g

Save yourself some time on Thanksgiving Day by opting for one of Trader Joe's salad kits—like the seasonal Harvest Apple option. Each bag is priced at $3.99 and includes spring mix, Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, apple cinnamon chips, and pecans. It also comes with a packet of apple vinaigrette that you can drizzle on to your heart's content.

"This salad needs to become a year round item. I love it so much," one person wrote on an Instagram post from Trader Joe's.

Cornbread Crisps

Nutrition (Per 8 Crisps) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 2 g

Cornbread is a Thanksgiving staple for many, and Trader Joe's reinvents the classic comfort food by transforming it into a snack. Each bag of these sweet and salty crisps costs $2.99. Add them to your holiday charcuterie board, pair them with butternut squash soup or chili, or simply enjoy them right out of the bag. As expected, the product's return to stores generated excitement among shoppers.

"FINALLY!!" one person wrote in a comment on Instagram. "These are sooo freaking good," another one added.

Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage

Nutrition (Per 1 Can) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 0 g

Thinking about making a festive cocktail or mocktail on Thanksgiving? The Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice Beverage is a hit among Trader Joe's customers. This drink costs $1.69 per can and is made with just three ingredients: honeycrisp apple juice, water, and carbon dioxide.

"Going to buy 50 this weekend," one fan commented on an Instagram post from Trader Joe's.

"This with [Trader Joe's] ginger beer & vodka make for a GREAT mule!" another one wrote.

Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies

Nutrition (Per 1 Cookie) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g

Gingerbread season is finally here—and so are Trader Joe's Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies. Each one consists of two soft-baked, sugar-topped gingerbread cookies sandwiching a layer of cream cheese frosting. These are sold in boxes for $5.99 and have had customers singing praises on social media over the past few weeks.

"They're very tasty. They're sweet but not cloyingly so," one Reddit user shared. "They have just the right level of ginger flavor for me, not overpowering. The cookie has a soft, moist texture and it's topped with a little sparkling sugar which adds a nice little crunch when you bite into them. I'm a fan!"

Teeny Tiny Apple Pies

Nutrition (Per Piece) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

For an apple dessert with a crumble topping, Trader Joe's sells boxes of four adorable Teeny Tiny Apple Pies, which are priced at $4.99. These include a buttery crust with an apple filling and a brown sugar crumble topping. To take these up a notch, you can add a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of warm caramel sauce.

"Quite possibly the best apple pie ever !" one commenter wrote on a post from the Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoeslist.

Prefer pecan pie to apple? TJ's recently rolled out its Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies, which also come in four-count boxes for $4.99.

French Apple Tart

Nutrition (Per 1/4 Tart) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 29 g)

Protein : 3 g

This French Apple Tart has plenty of fans, one being Barefoot Contessa star Ina Garten. This sweet treat consists of a shortbread crust with a buttery apricot and apple filling made with Northern Spy and Granny Smith apples. It's topped with additional apples and completed with an apricot glaze. To further enhance this mouthwatering dessert, you can add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.