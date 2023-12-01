12 Trader Joe’s Soups To Keep You Warm All Winter

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If there's an upside to the chilly weather, it's having a reason to bundle inside and get cozy, and that means soup season! Nothing befits a frigid day like a piping hot bowl of hearty soup, and at Trader Joe's, there are many great ready-made options you can have on hand to warm your spirits.

As with any food, making soup homemade is the healthiest method because you get to control the nutrition factors—especially sodium levels, which can be high in canned soups to preserve freshness as they sit on the shelf.

However, there are occasions when you don't have the time or energy to put a whole pot of ingredients together, and that's where these 12 soups from your favorite neighborhood grocer will save the day.

Kettle Cooked Chicken Soup

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 100 cal, 2.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 610 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 13 g protein

Turn to this Kettle Cooked Chicken Soup when you're craving something homestyle. The flavorful small-batch soup has real pieces of high-quality chicken, onions, celery, carrots, garlic, and herbs like thyme and bay leaves.

"I get this all the time and I really like it—it also [has] a really decent amount of chicken and vegetables too, imo," a shopper commented on Reddit. The only thing to note: if you like your chicken soup with noodles, you'll have to add your own here. This soup is $4.99 for a 24-ounce container.

Tomato Feta Soup

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 130 cal, 7 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 800 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (3 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 4 g protein

A cheesy take on the classic tomato soup, this Tomato Feta is one of the most beloved soups at Trader Joe's. The 20-ounce cup of tangy, rich, and creamy soup is filled with simmered tomatoes, feta, and cream, along with herbs and spices, and it's $4.49 in the refrigerated section. "This stuff is elite with a grilled cheese," wrote one commenter on a Reddit post.

Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 100 cal, 4.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 760 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (3 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 1 g protein

The combination of pumpkin and butternut squash puts this soup in a starring role for the end of fall. Trader Joe's specifies that this isn't technically a soup—the 20-ounce vegetarian blend is more of a purée, with vegetables, honey, brown butter, sage, and hints of garlic and nutmeg.

It definitely hits like a soup, as shown in a TikTok video by @eatsbynat, but many use it as a base for other toppings to elevate the autumnal bisque. Reddit fans suggested adding heavy cream, topping with crispy jalapeños, or reducing it in a pan as a sauce for a pasta dish. The possibilities are endless for this seasonal find, and the value is worthy of the $4.49 price tag.

Garden Vegetable Soup

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 100 cal, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 790 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (3 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 2 g protein

One of the best ways to get your recommended intake of vegetables is to throw them into a soup. This Garden Vegetable Soup packs in your daily dose with sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, celery, tomatoes, zucchini, red bell peppers, leeks, kale, Swiss chard, and spinach in one elegant mason jar. Not only is it healthy, but it's also delicious—a rare combination. "Absolutely loving the garden vegetable soup I picked up," reviewed a customer on Reddit. "I'm surprised it doesn't get more attention on here! Added some quinoa and brought a pack of saltines with it to work for the perfect lunch."

A tip for those who find the soup too salty from other TJ's eaters: add some water, additional grains like quinoa, and whatever vegetables you have on hand to stretch the soup and bring down the sodium level. Keep a jar in your pantry for a chilly day for $3.99.

Organic Hearty Minestrone Soup

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 100 cal, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 630 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 4 g protein

If you were wondering what happened to the retailer's previous boxed minestrone, well, this organic version is an even better replacement. With the usual ingredients like cannellini beans, fresh vegetables, kale, rice, and gluten-free orzo pasta, it's a more inclusive take on the Italian soup that shoppers love. "It is so good, had it for dinner for two with the sliced fresh focaccia loaf," wrote one fan of the minestrone. This soup is in the refrigerated aisle for $4.69.

Italian-Style Wedding Soup

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 150 cal, 7 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 480 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 7 g protein

Italian wedding soup is a harmonious mix of meat and vegetables, topped with tiny shaped pasta, and if you find yourself craving this traditional dish, Trader Joe's has a suitable, filling option at the ready.

With beef meatballs, kale, carrots, and onions in a chicken broth base with cute pearls of acini di pepe, the Italian-Style Wedding Soup is sure to impart some comfort during your winter hibernation. "Very good. Better than most canned versions. Not too salty," wrote one fan on Reddit. For $4.99, you get this soup, plus the glass jar it comes in.

Lentil Soup with Ancient Grains

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 200 cal, 9 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 480 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (8 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 9 g protein

When you ask a Trader Joe's fan what the best soup is, like in this Reddit post, they will often pick the hearty Lentil Soup with Ancient Grains. It's made up of clean, whole ingredients like nutritious lentils and high-fiber grains like quinoa, amaranth, millet, and flax seeds.. It's also completely vegetarian.

"This is SO good!!" raved one Reddit commenter. "And generally i hate almost all purchased soups, i make my own constantly, i had some of this at my sister's and was really impressed." At $4.49 and 20 ounces, this has been going in and out of the refrigerated section, but keep your eyes peeled for it on your next grocery run.

White Bean Chicken Chili Soup

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 170 cal, 5 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 440 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (6 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 9 g protein

In the chilly months, sometimes you don't just need a warm bowl of soup. A little spice can go a long way to drive up the heat, too, and that's what you get when you eat this White Bean Chicken Chili Soup. Fortunately, this limted-time, gluten-free side dish is available right now while supplies last.

The chili-inspired soup features a chicken broth base with white chicken meat, white beans, poblano peppers, corn, and southwestern spices. "One of my new regular meals. Hearty, tasty, a little bit of [spice], good source of fiber, and healthy," a Reddit user shared. Find it in the refrigerated foods aisle for $4.99 per 20-ounce tub.

Condensed Cream of Portabella Mushroom Soup

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 70 cal, 4.5 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 600 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (0 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Described as having "deeply savory, umami notes and plush, creamy texture," this fall soup is a must for any mushroom lover. You can eat it as-is, or, as many on social media have discovered, you can use it as a base for other recipes, like beef stroganoff or pork chops with gravy.

"I love this! I use this as the base of so many dishes!" wrote one fan. "It's delicious as the starter for chicken pot pie, used as a 'gravy' and actually so good on its own." If you're intrigued, make sure to act quickly on this limited item. The $1.99 box of pantry-stable soup is worth stocking up on, according to one fan who planned to hoard a dozen.

Lobster Bisque

PER SERVING (1 CONTAINER) : 530 cal, 44 g fat (27 g saturated fat, 1.5 g trans fat), 1690 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (2 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 11 g protein

Fall is the only time that Trader Joe's ventures into this luxe soup, and despite any misgivings you might have about grocery-store seafood, it's actually the real deal, according to shoppers. "[H]aving the lobster bisque now- 10/10. Tastes like it's from a restaurant," one wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The smooth, creamy lobster base is melded with the flavors of butter, thyme, sherry, and clam stock, and then the star of the show—real pieces of lobster. You can enjoy it alongside a baguette to really savor the richness of the Lobster Bisque, especially since it's only around for the rest of the season. This soup comes in a 16-ounce tub in the refrigerated section for $4.99.

Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 120 cal, 2.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 710 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (4 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 5 g protein

When you need to whip up a quick meal, the Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup is your kitchen life hack for elevating a simple grilled cheese in mere minutes. With roasted red peppers and spices, it boasts a greater depth of your everyday prepared tomato soup. Plus, all the ingredients are organic!

"This product is a staple for me!" wrote one fan on Reddit, who gave it a perfect 10-out-of-10 rating. "There is definitely a little hint of red pepper, but it's a tomato based soup. The sodium doesn't blow my skirt up, but I can eat half a carton as a meal and be content!" The pantry-staple box is an impressive 32 ounces for $3.49, and it's available all year, so keep it in your cupboard for a snowy day. You'll thank yourself later.

Organic Lentil Vegetable Soup

PER SERVING (1 CUP) : 210 cal, 2.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 700 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (9 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 12 g protein

One of the best ways to help your immune system stave off seasonal ailments is to load up on nutritious foods, full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This Organic Lentil Vegetable Soup offers a healthy dose of vegetables and protein in a pinch.

"The canned veggie lentil soup is tasty and nutritious," a Reddit user commented in response to a soup recommendation post. "I just discovered this! It's so good!" another user added. It's made of organic lentils, onions, carrots, potatoes, celery, spinach, green beans, and garlic. One serving of the soup provides 12 grams of protein, nine grams of fiber, and 3.5 mg of iron. Just be mindful of the salt level—a single serving also contains 30% of your daily sodium. The 15-ounce can goes for $2.49 year-round.