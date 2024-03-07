Trader Joe's Fans Just Spotted Lemon Sheet Cakes Back in Stores

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As spring approaches, Trader Joe's is beginning to stock its shelves with various seasonal goodies. And recently, the grocery store's bakery section got a little bit more exciting. This week, multiple shoppers spotted the return of one popular dessert: Lemon Mini Sheet Cake.

This citrusy confection features a lemon-flavored sheet cake topped with a lemon cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with lemon zest for additional lemony flavor. As one might expect, news of this product's return sparked some excitement from Trader Joe's fans.

RELATED: 10 Best New Trader Joe's Items You Can Score in March

"I just got this and tried it tonight! Definitely worth the hype!" one Reddit user wrote on a post announcing the cake coming back to stores.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I need to stock up (freeze some) I'm obsessed with this freaking cake," another one commented.

This lemon-flavored sheet cake first appeared in stores last spring and received rave reviews from shoppers. The cake evidently left such a strong impression that some customers even created Reddit threads inquiring about its return to stores.

RELATED: The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

"I remember eating a ton of this last year lol I was so addicted," one Redditor wrote.

The lemon-flavored sheet cake is currently priced at $5.49. Besides this seasonal lemon flavor, Trader Joe's also offers two other mini sheet cakes: Dark Chocolate Ganache and Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean.

RELATED: I Tried 7 Trader Joe's Frozen Cakes & the Best Was Chocolaty Bliss

The returning Lemon Mini Sheet Cake isn't the only lemon-flavored item to recently land on store shelves. Trader Joe's also just dropped new Cheery Lemon Animal Crackers. Priced at just 99 cents a bag, these animal crackers are covered in a yogurt candy coating with a "citrus aroma and lemony zing." For some extra color and texture, the animal crackers are also speckled with nonpareils.

In addition to these lemon-flavored items, the grocery chain's new Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes have recently generated notable buzz among customers. Standing as TJ's first gluten-free donut offering, these chocolate glazed treats are made with a combination of tapioca starch, rice flour, and cornstarch. Shoppers can score a package of these donut holes, which are also dairy-free, for $3.49.