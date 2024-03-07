Trader Joe's Fans Just Spotted Lemon Sheet Cakes Back in Stores
As spring approaches, Trader Joe's is beginning to stock its shelves with various seasonal goodies. And recently, the grocery store's bakery section got a little bit more exciting. This week, multiple shoppers spotted the return of one popular dessert: Lemon Mini Sheet Cake.
This citrusy confection features a lemon-flavored sheet cake topped with a lemon cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with lemon zest for additional lemony flavor. As one might expect, news of this product's return sparked some excitement from Trader Joe's fans.
"I just got this and tried it tonight! Definitely worth the hype!" one Reddit user wrote on a post announcing the cake coming back to stores.
"I need to stock up (freeze some) I'm obsessed with this freaking cake," another one commented.
This lemon-flavored sheet cake first appeared in stores last spring and received rave reviews from shoppers. The cake evidently left such a strong impression that some customers even created Reddit threads inquiring about its return to stores.
"I remember eating a ton of this last year lol I was so addicted," one Redditor wrote.
The lemon-flavored sheet cake is currently priced at $5.49. Besides this seasonal lemon flavor, Trader Joe's also offers two other mini sheet cakes: Dark Chocolate Ganache and Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean.
The returning Lemon Mini Sheet Cake isn't the only lemon-flavored item to recently land on store shelves. Trader Joe's also just dropped new Cheery Lemon Animal Crackers. Priced at just 99 cents a bag, these animal crackers are covered in a yogurt candy coating with a "citrus aroma and lemony zing." For some extra color and texture, the animal crackers are also speckled with nonpareils.
In addition to these lemon-flavored items, the grocery chain's new Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes have recently generated notable buzz among customers. Standing as TJ's first gluten-free donut offering, these chocolate glazed treats are made with a combination of tapioca starch, rice flour, and cornstarch. Shoppers can score a package of these donut holes, which are also dairy-free, for $3.49.