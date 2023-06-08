Trader Joe's Shoppers Say This Popular Cake Is "Sent Straight From Heaven"

Trader Joe's seems to be rolling out hit after hit when it comes to sweet treats, from popular ice creams to fan-favorite candies like the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. So it should come as no surprise that the beloved retailer has also cracked the code on whipping up delicious, customer-approved cakes, including one option that shoppers say is "sent straight from heaven."

This highly-praised dessert is the Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean Mini Sheet Cake, which features a moist cake base topped with a vanilla bean buttercream frosting. Even though the cake has been around for years now–customers have been discussing it at least as far back as 2019–the fanfare for the treat is nowhere near faded in 2023. In fact, a Trader Joe's shopper took to Reddit just this week to rave about the item.

RELATED: 9 New Trader Joe's Items Shoppers Are Raving About Right Now6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Does anyone else think the Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean cake is sent straight from heaven? Probably the best store-bought cake I've ever had. Possibly the best cake in general," the shopper wrote.

The Redditor quickly found that they were far from alone in their intense love for the cake. More than 200 fellow customers have commented on the post now, many of whom said they enjoy the cake so much that they tend to lose any restraint whenever they get their hands on one.

"I don't allow myself to buy this cake anymore. I have no self-control when it comes to this cake," one shopper said. "I go absolutely feral when I have this cake. I black out and eat the entire thing," another wrote.

If you can manage to hold off on eating the frosted cake the second you're home (or safe in the confines of your car) fans said it's even tastier when they stick it in the microwave for a few seconds or top it with fresh berries.

"Try adding strawberries to it to be really amazed," a customer commented.

Some shoppers did complain that the layer of frosting was a bit too thick for the small cake so the balance was slightly off. Luckily, others said this issue is easily fixed by scraping off and discarding some of the frosting, or using a spatula to redistribute some of the thicker spots.

Fan-favorite Trader Joe's products are a dime a dozen, but customers have also recently been swooning over the retailer's Gluten-Free Strawberry Muffins, Cheddar Jalapeño Pull Apart Bread, and the spreadable version of the retailer's ultra-popular Unexpected Cheddar cheese.