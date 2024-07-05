If you're a dedicated Trader Joe's shopper, you're not alone. The fan-favorite grocery store has a scrumptious variety of frozen foods, fresh produce, and fun seasonal eats. The chain satisfies the dietary preferences and needs of many. For instance, if you're following the Mediterranean diet, which emulates the eating habits of individuals residing by the Mediterranean Sea, Trader Joe's has you covered. So, the next time you head out for groceries, consider our list of the 10 best Mediterranean Diet foods to buy at Trader Joe's.

"Trader Joe's has an abundance of foods that make following a Mediterranean diet simple, accessible, and most of all—enjoyable," says Colette Micko, MS, RDN, CDES, from Top Nutrition Coaching. Micko shares her top-recommended Mediterranean diet staples to add to your shopping cart the next time you're at Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe's Premium Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition (Per 1 Tbsp.) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

First and foremost, when shopping for MedDiet foods, you can't leave Trader Joe's Premium Extra-Virgin Olive Oil out of your cart.

"A staple in the Mediterranean diet cooking is olive oil," says Micko. "Swapping butter, ghee, or coconut oil for olive oil can help decrease intake of saturated fat and reduce risk of cardiovascular disease. Start by using olive oil in cooking and then venture into making homemade salad dressings or marinades with it."

Dry Roasted & Salted Pistachios

Nutrition (Per 1/4 cup) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 6 g

The MedDiet features both nuts and seeds, which are jam-packed with nutrients. So, consider exploring Trader Joe's offerings for nuts, like the brand's Dry Roasted & Salted Pistachios. This selection provides six grams of protein and three grams of fiber in a 1/4 cup serving.

"When looking for nuts at Trader Joe's, include more 'raw' nuts which have no additives or small amounts of nuts with salt," Micko recommends. "Pine nuts, walnuts, pistachios, and almonds are heart-healthy nuts that can be a great snack or added to your favorite dish."

Trader Joe's Steamed Lentils

Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 0.5 g

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 6 g)

Protein : 10 g

Trader Joe's Steamed Lentils are prepared to perfection with just a little seasoning, and they serve as an ideal base for lean proteins or an assortment of veggies. In a 1/2 cup serving, you'll get a whopping 10 grams of protein and six grams of fiber, both of which are essential for weight loss and healthy weight management.

"These already-cooked lentils are an easy add on to your diet without the stress of cooking," Micko says. "Lentils are packed with fiber and plant-based protein, making them a great addition to salads, soups, or even a homemade lentil dip for snacking."

Trader Joe's Organic Garbanzo Beans

Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 6 g

Garbanzo beans (or chickpeas) are a pantry staple, whether you're following the Mediterranean Diet or any healthy eating regimen. Trader Joe's Organic Garbanzo Beans have 110 calories in a 1/2 cup while providing six grams of protein and five grams of fiber. You can easily toss them into salads or bake and drizzle them with lemon for a scrumptious treat.

Micko also recommends checking out the Balela (Garbanzo Bean) Salad, which has chickpeas and black beans. "This pre-prepared salad is a great add in for a meal or even a snack," she says. "It is made with chickpeas, tomatoes, garlic, onions and spices—full of flavor, fiber, and protein."

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Boneless Skinless Fillet

Nutrition information unavailable.

Trader Joe's Fresh Atlantic Salmon Boneless Skinless Fillet is the perfect lean protein option for your lunch salad or dinner paired with veggies. Bake, grill, or pan-cook these fillets for a delicious meal.

"Incorporating fatty fish into your diet at least twice per week is recommended to meet the recommended intake of omega-3 rich fatty acids," explains Micko. "Mediterranean diets, in general, have a better profile/ratio of omega-6: omega-3 fats consumed, leading to reduced risk of chronic diseases."

Trader Joe's Greek Nonfat Yogurt

Nutrition (Per container) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 15 g

Dietitians love Greek yogurt—and for good reason. It's filled to the brim with protein and probiotics and is the ideal healthy breakfast or snack. Trader Joe's Greek Nonfat Yogurt comes in at 90 calories per container and provides an impressive 15 grams of protein.

"Plain Greek yogurt can be a great [addition] to your diet without all the sugar that is in fruit-flavored yogurt," Micko says. "Greek yogurt can be used in place of sour cream in most dishes, as a base to make a dip for vegetables, or [for] a quick breakfast/snack paired with fresh fruit."

Organic English Cucumber

Nutrition information unavailable.

Organic cucumbers are a great low-calorie treat to have on hand. "Cucumbers have a very high water content and can be a refreshing snack during the summer months," explains Micko. "Pair sliced cucumbers with a homemade tzatziki sauce for a well-balanced snack."

Trader Joe's Organic Crumbled Feta Cheese

Nutrition (Per 1 oz.) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

Trader Joe's uses organic, rBST-free cow's milk from Wisconsin to make its Crumbled Feta Cheese. A one-ounce serving has 70 calories, four grams of protein, and one gram of fiber.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Feta cheese can add a lot of flavor to any dish and is a favorite in many Mediterranean dishes," says Micko. "It is also lower in saturated fats than most traditional American cheeses."

Trader Joe's Mediterranean-Style Hummus

Nutrition (Per 2 Tbsp.) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

With ingredients like lemon juice, tahini, and garlic, Trader Joe's Mediterranean-Style Hummus is the perfect dip for fresh veggies or extra-savory spread for an avocado toast breakfast. Two tablespoons of this hummus clocks in at 70 calories and provides two grams of protein.

Trader Joe's Organic Freeze-Dried Berry Medley

Nutrition (Per 1 bag) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

At just 120 calories per bag, Trader Joe's Organic Freeze-Dried Berry Medley is a smart addition to your freezer. Seamlessly pull it out and put it to good use for smoothies, yogurt parfaits, and even healthy homemade sorbets.

"Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries are all nutrient-dense, high-fiber fruits that should be incorporated regularly into your diet," explains Micko. "Whether you want a frozen option to add to smoothies or fresh berries to top your morning yogurt, Trader Joe's has both options readily available."