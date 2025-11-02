11 Trader Joe’s Products Shoppers Say Are “Better Than Name Brand”

Trader Joe’s has many products that are clearly dupes of big name brands, and shoppers say a lot of those items are actually better than the more well-known labels. From popular cereals to iconic condiments, these TJ’s must-haves don’t just challenge the competition, they beat them in both quality and value. Here are 11 Trader Joe’s products shoppers say are better than the big name brands.

Golden Rounds Crackers

Customers say the Trader Joe’s Golden Rounds Crackers ($2.99) are better than the competition. “Better than Ritz – just my humble opinion,” one shopper said. These are SO hard to get at our local store and my kid won’t eat any Ritz or imitation Ritz besides these (sensory issues),” another agreed.

Scandinavian Swimmers

Trader Joe’s fans are obsessed with the Scandinavian Swimmers candy ($3.97). “Scandinavian Swimmers are way better than Swedish Fish in every way, and I can’t keep a bag in my house for longer than a day between me and my wife,” one shopper said.

Tiny Fruity Cuties Cereal

The Tiny Fruity Cuties Cereal ($3.99) is addictive, customers say. “The TJ’s Trix. I had to stop going for a while because I kept buying it,” one shopper shared.

Dijon Mustard

Trader Joe’s Dijon Mustard ($1.99) is better than the rest according to fans. “Their Dijon mustard is elite. It’s like real French Dijon with a serious spicy kick. Much better than any American market mustard,” one customer said.

Trader Joe’s Fig Cookies

Trader Joe’s Fig Cookies cannot be beat, customers say. “My kids say TJ fig newtons taste WAY better than name brand,” one shopper stated. “Completely agree w/ your kids! TJ’s version of fog newtons are SO much better,” another responded.

Crunchy Cinnamon Squares

Shoppers compare the Trader Joe's Crunchy Cinnamon Squares ($2.99) to the big cereal brands. "I like the TJ's fake Cinnamon Toast Crunch better than the original. It's my favorite breakfast cereal!" one said.

Sea Salted Saddle Potato Crisps

The Sea Salted Saddle Potato Crisps ($1.99) is another fan-favorite item. “The chips are made from a combination of dried potatoes, corn meal, and rice flour and formed into perfectly mouth-shaped Crisps. Actually, a more apt description would be “saddle-shaped” Crisps, hence the name we’ve chosen for these choice chips,” the store explains. “Their Pringles dupe tastes way better than the brand name,” one shopper said.

Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

The Trader Joe’s Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips ($2.99) are a big hit with customers. “I love their fake Takis,” one shopper said. “I’ve had to limit myself to no more than 2 bags of these a week… they’re so good. Highly addictive,” another agreed.

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups ($5.99) are a fan-favorite item. “I can’t do Reese’s anymore!!” one shopper said. “The peanut butter cups are a million times better than Reese’s. Flavor, texture, everything,” another commented.

Organic Mayonnaise

Trader Joe’s Organic Mayonnaise ($3.79) is better than the competition, according to fans. “I actually prefer their mayo over Hellman’s,” one TJ’s shopper said. “I loved the TJ Mayo last time I got it. I wondered if it was just me,” another commented.

Fancy Cheese Crunchies

Shoppers swear the Trader Joe’s Fancy Cheese Crunchies ($3.99) are better than the rest. “I like their version of Cheetos a lot. The texture is less styrofoamy than the name brand,” one customer shared.