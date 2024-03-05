Trader Joe's Wildly Popular New Mini Tote Bags Are Selling Out Fast

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Trader Joe's is no stranger to going viral on social media, and now, the cult-favorite grocery chain is generating major buzz once again. Shortly after releasing its mini canvas tote bags, shoppers have taken to multiple social media platforms to alert others about the item.

Priced at $2.99 each, the viral tote bags are a miniature version of TJ's classic, larger-sized canvas bags. These come in four different colors: navy, yellow, red, and forest green. As noted on the Trader Joe's website, the bags are only available for a limited time.

RELATED: Trader Joe's 'Decadent' New Treat Is Making Shoppers Lose All Self-Control

"Run, don't walk," one Trader Joe's employee wrote in a recent TikTok video announcing the rollout of the popular product. "And the earlier the better because people will go crazy." The post has since racked up 1.8 million views.

As predicted, the tote bags have lured in droves of customers, with another recent TikTok video showing shoppers flocking to the product display as soon as it rolled onto the store floor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

However, as with any in-demand item, not everyone has been able to successfully get their hands on a mini tote bag.

"My store sold out in days and said they're done for the season and won't be back until next year," one Reddit user wrote.

RELATED: The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

"I went to 3 TJ's this morning around NoHo and Studio City and they're all long gone over here," another one added.

Some people are even reselling the mini totes. One Redditor shared a screenshot of a Facebook Marketplace listing for the bag, which is being sold for a whopping $30.

RELATED: 25 New Trader Joe's Items Customers Are Raving About Right Now

Despite this product attracting widespread attention, not everyone is sold on it. Some have expressed their confusion about the item's size and what to store in it. The bags are about 13 inches long, 11 inches tall, and six inches wide.

According to Trader Joe's, "the size is ideal for smaller shopping trips, to pick up those few items you forgot the first time around." The grocery chain adds, "It'll fit a dozen of your favorite TJ's apples, or you can fill your Mini Tote with TJ's snacks & sweets to keep you munching on your next road trip."

Other Trader Joe's customers recommended using the tote as a reusable lunch bag or gift bag.