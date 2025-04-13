The #1 Restaurant Appetizer Dietitians Say to Always Skip

Going out to eat at a restaurant is often a fun social event. There's nothing better than sharing food with friends, relatives or that someone special in your life. And so it makes sense that when we go out, we want to eat in a celebratory manner, choosing foods that we otherwise don't get to have and that are maybe a little bit…naughty.

But the fact of the matter is, as dining out has become more common, eating restaurant food that's often higher in fat, calories and sodium than anything you'd prepare at home can have problematic effects on your health – not to mention that it can leave you feeling greasy and sluggish.

Scouring the menu for healthier options can sometimes be tricky. But there is definitely one appetizer that dieticians will warn you against. Hint – it's fried, highly caloric and chances are you going to want to wash it down with beer, soda or another highly caloric beverage that just adds to the damage.

So when you're dining out, which appetizer should you take off your personal menu? According to registered dietician nutritionist Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LDN, CLEC, CPT, a Bloomin' Onion or similar fried onion dishes are your worst bet.

"While onions themselves are nutrient-rich and beneficial for your health, the preparation method for these dishes negates many of the benefits," she says.

The popular app from Outback Steakhouse is a massive onion cut into the shape of a flower, which is then battered and deep fried and served with dipping sauce. So what is it that makes it so unhealthy?

"One issue lies in the deep frying process and the excessive use of breading, salt and oil, which make it exceptionally high in calories, unhealthy fats and sodium," says Manaker. "A single Bloomin' Onion can contain over 1,500 calories, with much of it coming from saturated fats and the fried batter." She also points out that these types of appetizers are often paired with creamy, calorie-laden dipping sauces, further adding to the unhealthiness of the dish.

In fact, the Outback Bloomin' Onion contains 1900 calories, and that's pretty much a full day's calories for most people! So the next time your family or friends want to order the Bloomin' Onion or something similar, what should you do? One strategy is to suggest a different app.

"There's nothing wrong with a classic salad as an appetizer," says Manaker. "A well-prepared salad can be a refreshing and nutritious way to start a meal, offering a variety of textures and flavors through the combination of fresh vegetables, leafy greens and optional additions like nuts, seeds, or a sprinkle of cheese." However, Manaker points out that it's important to avoid overdoing it with the dressing. "Heavy or overly creamy dressings can quickly add unnecessary calories, unhealthy fats and sodium, diminishing the health benefits of the salad," she said. Instead opt for lighter dressings, such as a simple olive oil and vinegar mix or lemon juice, which allows the natural flavors of the ingredients to shine while keeping it a wholesome option.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And if you must order the Bloomin' Onion, make sure it's an occasional splurge and not a weekly treat.