The 15 Unhealthiest Foods at Sam's Club, Say Dietitians

Stocking up on healthy groceries is an easy task when you have a membership to a clubhouse like Sam's Club. With great deals on fresh produce, quality meat, and essentials like oats, nuts, yogurt, and canned goods, you'll probably save some money along the way as well.

Unfortunately, not all of the foods sold in bulk and by the pound at Sam's Club are the healthiest choices. Food high in saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars can be found everywhere, from the freezer chests to the snack aisles (and every floor-to-ceiling aisle in between). These are some of the unhealthiest foods at Sam's Club that dietitians want you to think twice about before buying!

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Per 1 biscuit (56 grams) : 150 calories, 7 g fat (6 g sat fat), 500 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

"My suggestion is to skip the Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits," says Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD. "One biscuit may be only 150 calories but has 6 grams of saturated fat (30% of the Daily Value (DV)) in addition to 500 mg of sodium (22% of the DV)," Andrews adds. Keep this in mind if you think you may enjoy more than one small biscuit with dinner, as the fat and sodium add up quickly.

Real Good Foods Bacon Wrapped Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Chicken

Per one piece (170 grams) : 440 calories, 30 g fat (13 g sat fat), 1,090 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 34 g protein

I would avoid the Real Good Foods Bacon Wrapped Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Chicken at Sam's Club," says Mandy Tyler, M.Ed. , RD, CSSD, LD. "One piece of chicken provides 440 calories, 13 grams of saturated fat, and 1,090 mg of sodium," says Tyler. Diets high in saturated fat can lead to elevated LDL cholesterol, which increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. With 65% DV of saturated fat from the bacon, cheese, and cream, it's an unhealthy dinner option.

Member's Mark Five Cheese Bacon Macaroni

Per 1 cup serving (195 grams) : 410 calories, 21 g fat (13 g sat fat), 810 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 21 g protein

Member's Mark Five Cheese Bacon Macaroni is a decadent freezer meal that's loaded with pieces of bacon and a creamy combination of 5 types of cheeses. With all of that flavor and creaminess comes 65% DV of saturated fat and 35% DV of sodium in each cup. If you're enjoying this as a side dish, it will be nearly impossible to stay within your daily limit for these nutrients.

Member's Mark Tropical Trail Mix

Per ¼ cup serving (40 grams) : 180 calories, 7 g fat (3 g sat fat), 30 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (1 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 1 g protein

Trail mix can be an excellent source of quick energy, protein, and quality carbohydrates, but Member's Mark Tropical Trail Mix is too heavy on sugar and light on the nutrients we want in a trail mix. With 11 grams of added sugars in each ¼ cup serving and only 1 gram of protein, this trail mix is more likely to spike your blood sugar than give you the long-lasting energy you'd want from a quick and convenient snack mix.

Member's Mark Chicken Pot Pie

Per 1/12 of the pie (202 grams) : 470 calories, 30 g fat (12 g sat fat), 880 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 13 g protein

At its core, chicken pot pie is a mix of chicken, vegetables, broth, and a layer of pie crust, which doesn't seem like a terrible choice for comfort food. Member's Mark Chicken Pot Pie has 12 grams, or 60% DV of saturated fat and 880 milligrams of sodium in just 1/12 of the pie. All of the extra salt and shortening used in this prepared chicken pot pie meal have us looking for healthier alternatives.

Hormel Mary Kitchen Corned Beef Hash

Per 1-cup serving (236 grams) : 380 calories, 24 g fat (10 g sat fat), 970 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (2g fiber,1 g sugar), 17 g protein

Hormel Mary Kitchen Corned Beef Hash makes it easy to serve this popular breakfast food on holidays like St. Patrick's Day, Thanksgiving, or Christmas, but one look at the nutrient label has us looking for healthier alternatives. This popular breakfast food has 50% DV of saturated fat and 40% DV of sodium. Starting your day with this breakfast food will make it hard to get off on the right foot.

Wolf Brand "No Bean" Chili

Per 1-cup serving : 390 calories, 28 g fat (11 g sat fat), 950 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (5 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 16 g protein

Wolf Brand "No Bean" Chili is a mix of beef, pork, tomato, and oats, which may sound like a healthy combination. And it may be, except for the 950 milligrams of sodium that also come with each cup in addition to 11 grams of saturated fat.

Member's Mark Beef Franks

Per one link (113 grams) : 330 calories, 28 g fat (11 g sat fat), 1,090 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 15 g protein

The Member's Mark Beef Franks are among some of the unhealthiest hot dogs, with over 50% of the DV for saturated fat and 45% of the DV for sodium in just one link. While they're free from MSG, by-products, or artificial colors or flavors, the high sodium makes it hard to fit these Franks into a balanced diet.

Ajinomoto Pork Miso Ramen Bowls

Per 1 bowl (266 grams) : 410 calories, 9 g fat (2 g sat fat), 1,820 mg sodium, 64 g carbs (4 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 16 g protein

Ajinomoto Pork Miso Ramen Bowls include all the toppings like pork, vegetables, and sesame seeds, all swimming in miso broth and ramen, but at the cost of a whole lot of sodium. One serving of this soup has 1,820 milligrams of sodium or 79% of the amount you should have in just one day. Not only does too much sodium lead to high blood pressure, but it also affects blood vessels, heart, kidney, and brain health.

Member's Mark Sweet Potato Casserole

Per ½ cup serving (140 grams) : 330 calories, 15 g fat (7 g sat fat), 180 mg sodium, 47 g carbs (3 g fiber, 32 g sugar), 3 g protein

Sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamin A, including the potent antioxidant, beta-carotene, but Member's Mark Sweet Potato Casserole has too much sugar to count as a healthy choice. Just a half-cup serving has 27 grams of added sugars, over 50% of the recommended daily limit.

Jimmy Dean Sweet Maple Griddle Cake Breakfast Sandwich

Per 1 sandwich (128 grams) : 360 calories, 21 g fat (7 g sat fat), 700 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (1 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 12 g protein

Jimmy Dean Sweet Maple Griddle Cake Breakfast Sandwich may be a convenient breakfast option, with its sausage, egg, and cheese wrapped in a pancake, but it's far from healthy. With 35% DV saturated fat, 30% DV sodium, and 20% DV added sugars, you'd be better off making your own breakfast sandwich at home.

Member's Mark Honey Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Per ⅔ cup serving (170 grams) : 200 calories, 8 g fat (5 g sat fat), 105 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (0 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 7 g protein

Yogurt is an incredibly healthful and beneficial food with its live active cultures that help support a healthy gut microbiome. Member's Mark Honey Vanilla Greek Yogurt is one of the unhealthiest yogurts you can buy at Sam's Club with the incredibly high amount of sugars added to it. Just a ⅔ cup serving has 15 grams of added sugars and it includes only 7 grams of protein. Instead, choose a yogurt with less than 5 grams of added sugars and a variety like Greek or Skyr, which has higher protein, making it a more balanced snack.

Joyba Bubble Green Tea Variety Pack

Per 12-ounce serving (355 mL) : 130 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (0 g fiber, 30 g sugar), 0 g protein

Some of the unhealthiest foods are disguised to look like healthy choices, and Joyba Bubble Green Tea Variety Pack is one of them. With claims like "No artificial flavors or sweeteners" and Non-GMO and Non-BPA plastered on the box, you may be fooled into thinking this green tea drink is a healthy beverage. But one look at the label, and you can see it's not much different than drinking a bottle of pop. Each serving has 30 grams of added sugars or 60% of what you should be limited to in a day.

Member's Mark Buffalo Style Chicken Dip

Per 2 tablespoon serving (30 grams) : 60 calories, 4 g fat (2.5 g sat fat), 290 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 4 g protein

Member's Mark Buffalo Style Chicken Dip may look innocent by sneaking a peek at the label, but just two tablespoons has 13% DV of sodium and saturated fat each. By most people's dip standards, that's enough to scoop with only a few chips. If you plan on eating more than a small scoop, the sodium and fat in this dip add up quickly.

Member's Mark Chicken Enchiladas

Per ½ enchilada serving (251 grams) : 470 calories, 25 g fat (12 g sat fat), 1,570 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 37 g protein

You may think that prepared meals are a healthier choice than frozen packaged meals, but they can be just as high in fat or sodium. Member's Mark Chicken Enchiladas are one of the worst offenders when it comes to sodium and saturated fat. Just one-half of an enchilada has 60% DV of saturated fat and 68% DV of sodium.