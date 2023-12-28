The 30 Best Healthy New Grocery Products of 2023

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The new year is upon us, which means it's time to reflect on our favorite things from 2023. For foodies, this time of year can be a fun opportunity to look back on some of the best food moments, whether that's a new restaurant you discovered, a recipe that became your go-to, or a new food trend you couldn't get enough of. For us, we decided to take this time to reflect on the healthy grocery items we loved in 2023.

The term "healthy grocery product" can embody many things, and this list contains everything from snack bars and chips to milk and tonics to desserts and frozen foods—all made with high-quality ingredients and more nutrient-dense than many of their competitors. These items were all released in 2023, with some being new additions to already established companies, while others were considered brand debuts.

Read on to see what made our list of the 30 best new healthy grocery products, and for more tips, check out the 7 Best Stores to Buy Groceries Online in 2024.

Perfect Bar Layers

Per serving : 250 calories, 12 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 35 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (2 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 9 g protein

The original Perfect Bars provided a delicious protein-rich snack, and now the brand is back with its new Perfect Bar Layers.

These bars are stacked with nut butter, quinoa, honey, gluten-free oats, and a layer of dark chocolate or fruit spread. The Crispy Peanut Butter & Chocolate flavor provides 11 grams of whole food protein, and the Peanut Butter & Berry gives you 9 grams, but both flavors will give you a satisfyingly sweet snack break.

immi Spicy Red Miso Ramen

Per serving (Red Miso) : 310 calories, 15 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 830 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (18 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 21 g protein

You shouldn't have to sacrifice your favorite foods when you decide to go vegan, and immi knows this to be true. This instant ramen company is paying homage to their founders' favorite dishes growing up while putting a modern spin on the classics to fit into a plant-based lifestyle.

immi released new flavors of their ramen this year: Spicy Red Miso, Creamy "Chicken" and Roasted "Pork" Tonkotsu, all of which provide the bold, rich flavors of traditional ramen while sticking to fully vegan-friendly ingredients. The broth is so creamy and flavorful that you truly won't miss having a pork or chicken-based broth.

Not only are the flavors of these instant ramen impressive, but the nutrition facts are too. With 18 grams of fiber and 21 grams of protein per bowl, you'll have yourself a balanced meal in a matter of minutes.

GOODLES Dry Noodles

Per serving : 180 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (7 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 10 g protein

If you loved Goodles' boxed mac and cheese—a gooey, cheesy treat full of flavor and nutrition—then you'll love the brand's newest creation: their boxed Dry Noodles.

With Loopdy-Loos Cavatappi, Curveballs Pipette, and our personal favorite, the Lucky Penne, you can have better-for-you pasta stocked in your pantry for nights when you and the family want to curl up with a cozy bowl of noodles.

What Goodles has that most boxed pasta brands don't is fiber, protein, and plant-based nutrients to give both your body and tastebuds a positive experience.

Ithaca Salsa

Per serving : 10 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 160 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 0 g protein

Salsa should normally be a healthy-ish snack because it's nothing more than chopped tomatoes and vegetables. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case, and many salsa brands are loaded with high levels of sodium and preservatives.

But for snack lovers who want a salsa that packs a punch of flavor without breaking the sodium bank for the day, Ithaca Salsa is the answer. You can choose from Mild, Medium, or Hot, so those who love spice—and even those who fear it—can enjoy something from Ithica.

Country Archer Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks

Per serving : 60 calories, 2 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 450 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 9 g protein

Beef jerky can help you meet your protein needs on the go, but not everyone feels great about eating red meat. Whether you're avoiding red meat entirely or are simply looking for more white-meat options to incorporate into your diet, the Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks from Country Archer are a new grocery item you can get excited about.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For only 60 calories, 2 grams of fat, and 0.5 grams of saturated fat, these "mini" turkey sticks serve up 9 grams of high-quality protein and 100% natural turkey breast.

Simple Mills Cheddar Pop Mmms Veggie Flour Baked Snack Crackers

Per serving : 120 calories, 4 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 310 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Just like snacking on Cheez-Its but with more trustworthy ingredients and less fat, saturated fat, and fewer calories, the Cheddar Pop Mmms Veggie Flour Baked Snack Crackers from Simple Mills can help you snack with peace of mind.

This baked snack is made with a 1/2 cup of real vegetables per serving—something unheard of in the world of savory snack foods—as well as red beans and real cheddar cheese, so don't hesitate to dive in and indulge.

Banza Protein Waffles

Per serving (Homestyle) : 220 calories, 10 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 160 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 10 g protein

A breakfast of waffles usually doesn't equate to the most nutritious start to your morning, but this isn't the case with Banza Protein Waffles.

A brand that has helped pave the way for healthy boxed pasta and mac and cheese is now breaking new ground with frozen protein waffles. Frozen waffles are normally a convenient breakfast food full of refined flour and sugars, but Banza is giving this food a makeover with chickpea flour as the base. The result is more protein and fiber, and fewer added sugars.

Choose from Homestyle, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, or a variety pack.

Mooala Simple Almondmilk

Per serving (almond milk) : 50 calories, 4 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

Let's face it, non-dairy milks aren't always the healthier choice. Some of your favorite brands are likely full of gums, oils, and weird additives, taking away from the health benefits many people are searching for in their plant-based drinks.

Mooala—a plant-based milk company growing in popularity—contributed a solution this year with the release of their new Simple Line. Their "simple milk" is made with only three ingredients: almonds or oats, water, and salt.

California Olive Ranch Balsamic Vinaigrettes

Per serving : 40 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 115 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 0 g protein

Many store-bought dressings out there are so heavy with calories, fat, saturated fat, and sodium that they can sometimes negate the effects of the nutritious salad you're eating.

If you've been on the hunt for healthier (but still tasty) dressings, we recommend California Olive Branch. With its Fig Balsamic Vinaigrette and Lemon White Balsamic Vinaigrette, this company is helping customers enjoy their salad from start to finish. They use extra virgin olive oil as the base for their products, and they keep calories, fat, sodium, and sugars on the lower end.

Another benefit? The bottles cost $6.99, a fair price point for a cleaner, trustworthy salad dressing.

Yough! Uncured Turkey Pepperoni Pizza

Per serving : 270 calories, 9 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 670 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 21 g protein

Pizza dough made from Greek yogurt is something you probably didn't know you needed, but your mind will change as soon as you taste it.

Yough! is the first-ever pizza dough made of Greek yogurt, and this unique ingredient gives the dough more protein, flavor, and gut-friendly probiotics than any other you've tried. Enjoy their premade frozen pizzas like the Uncured Turkey Pepperoni Pizza, make your own creation using their Naked Crust, or buy a roll of Yough! Dough to make pizza, cinnamon rolls, bagels, or whatever your heart desires.

GoodWheat Quikcakes

Per serving (Buttermilk) : 180 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 400 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (11 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 7 g protein

Having something as convenient as single-serve, instant pancakes that are also good for your health sounds too good to be true. GoodWheat makes the "impossible" possible with their Quikcakes, which are fully microwavable pancakes that provide protein, and fiber, and are made from simple ingredients.

Go with classic Buttermilk or opt for something more decadent like Chocolate Chocolate Chip or Confetti. Whichever route you choose, you'll be able to start your day on a high note with these Quikcakes.

Seven Sundays Oat Protein Cereal

Per serving (Chocolate Sea Salt) : 150 calories, 5 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 85 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (4 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 5 g protein

Healthy, low-sugar cereals that still have flavor used to be hard to find, but thankfully, more and more companies are releasing products that satisfy your tastebuds while helping you stay within your health goals.

Seven Sundays is a great example, as they released their Oat Protein Cereal this year, featuring plant-based protein, no artificial sweeteners, and only a handful of sugars from natural sources like maple syrup or dates. You can choose from four flavors: Super Fruity, Simply Honey, Maple Cinnamon, or our personal favorite, Chocolate Sea Salt.

Grab a bowl and your favorite milk, and pour yourself a serving of Seven Sundays for a satiating start to the morning.

Dr. Praeger's Veggie Fries

Per serving : 140 calories, 8 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 300 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (4 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 3 g protein

Tasty frozen fries that provide a serving of vegetables every time? Sign us up. Dr. Praeger's Veggie Fries have made it a whole lot easier to work toward your daily vegetable needs, and while they may not be as satisfying as McDonald's french fries, these Veggie Fries will still take care of your savory snack cravings.

These are also fully vegan, gluten-free, kosher, and non-GMO, so a variety of different dietary needs are accounted for.

Dave's Killer Bread Organic Snack Bars

Per serving (Trail Mix Crumble) : 210 calories, 10 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 100 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (5 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 4 g protein

Dave's Killer Bread is always coming up with innovative ways to bring more whole grains and clean ingredients into our favorite carb-based products. Customers love their whole-grain loaves of bread, English muffins, burger buns, and bagels, and now they can enjoy the brand's new Organic Snack Bars.

These snack bars serve up fiber and healthy fats while keeping calories and saturated fat fairly low. With flavors like Oat-rageous Honey Almond, Trail Mix Crumble, and Cocoa Brownie Blitz, you'll gift your sweet tooth with a treat and give your body some sustainable energy to keep you going, all at the same time.

Chloe's Mini Cookie Sandwiches

Per serving : 80 calories, 3 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 50 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 1 g protein

In the past, giving up dairy or gluten may have been a death sentence to your favorite desserts, but now, you can find pretty much any type of sweet treat that fits within your dietary restrictions—no matter how strict they may be.

Chloe's new Mini Cookie Sandwiches are low-calorie, gluten-free, and dairy-free, providing customers with food intolerances and allergies a chance to end their day on a sweet note. Choose from Vanilla or Chocolate, and enjoy an ice cream sandwich you can feel good about.

CAULIPOWER Frozen Baked (Never Fried) Cauliflower Crust Pizza Bites

Per serving : 190 calories, 9 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 480 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (3 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 5 g protein

Many of us have memories of chowing down on pizza rolls during snack time as kids (along with memories of burning the roof of our mouths as well), but these nostalgic bites don't always fit into our health goals or dietary restrictions as we get older.

That changed this year with Caulipower's new Baked Pizza Bites, which are fully gluten-free, packed with fiber, and made with natural ingredients. Embrace the nostalgia and enjoy these healthier pizza roll alternatives.

BrightFarms Salad Kits

Per serving : 350 calories, 26 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 780 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (5 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 9 g protein

Bright Farms recently took their fan-favorite Sunny Crunch Lettuce and developed their new Crunch Kits—delicious all-in-one salad kits that come with lettuce, dressing, and nutritious ingredients.

Now, the brand is featuring two new flavors for you to try—their Mediterranean Kit, which features roasted lentils, feta cheese, flatbread, and a feta vinaigrette, or their Southwest Chipotle Kit, which comes with cotija cheese, fire-roasted corn, tortilla strips, and a tangy chipotle ranch dressing.

HIPPEAS® Nacho Vibes™ Chickpea Tortilla Chip

Per serving : 140 calories, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 210 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

HIPPEAS is an established snack brand in the world of health foods. Products like their Chickpea Puffs put them on the map, allowing customers to snack on the kind of cheese puffs they've loved since childhood without the funky preservatives and artificial coloring.

The successful brand released a new product this year that we absolutely love—their Nacho Vibes™ Chickpea Tortilla Chips. This flavor is the newest addition to the company's tortilla chip family, joining Rockin' Ranch and Sea Salt & Lime. Nacho Vibes was a consumer-requested flavor, which leads us to think that many Doritos lovers and fans of other nacho-flavored chips are looking for healthier options.

Made with chickpea flour, corn flour, and pea hull, and fully void of artificial colors, these new snacks are a smart choice for nacho chip lovers.

88 ACRES Chocolate Chip Blondie Protein Bar

Per serving : 280 calories, 21 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 135 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (3 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 12 g protein

We've loved 88 Acres for a long time. Their products are all made with high-quality ingredients that you can trust, and most of them are free of the most common allergens.

Their newest addition to grocery store shelves is the Chocolate Chip Blondie Protein Bars. Made with Peruvian chocolate chips, whole pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sea salt, and vanilla, you'll satiate your afternoon sweet cravings while fitting in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, as well as vitamin E, iron, magnesium, and zinc.

LesserEvil Space Balls, Interstellar Cheddar

Per serving : 130 calories, 5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 230 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (<1 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 2 g protein

When looking for grain-free snacks you can rely on for both nutrition and flavor, you can grab a bag of any Lesser Evil product. With popcorn, Power Curls, Lil' Puffs, and now their newest creation, Space Balls, this company has close to perfected healthy snack food.

LesserEvil Space Balls are fluffy, air-puffed corn balls made with whole grains, avocado oil, and Himalayan salt, and they're available in Interstellar Cheddar for savory snackers, and Cinnamon Sugar Stardust for sweet lovers.

Jackson's Farmhouse Ranch, Made with Avocado Oil

Per serving : 150 calories, 9 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 1 g protein

Made with real sweet potatoes, avocado oil, and a dairy-free ranch seasoning blend, Jackson's Farmhouse Ranch Sweet Potato Chips were a noteworthy snack to come from 2023. The combination of the dill and chive from the ranch seasoning go together so perfectly with the kettle-cooked sweet potatoes that you won't be able to get enough.

SIMPLi Regenerative Organic Certified® Lupini Beans

Per serving : 150 calories, 5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (3 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 14 g protein

Beans and legumes provide high-quality protein and fiber, and they should be a staple in every household. If you want to add more beans to your diet in 2024 to reap the benefits, we recommend starting with a company like SIMPLi.

One of SIMPLi's newest products this year is their Regenerative Organic Certified® Lupini Beans. Pre-cooked and dehydrated, these beans will be much less bitter than they typically come when you buy them at the store.

Not only is their product easy to cook and full of helpful nutrients, but the company itself is Regenerative Organic Certified, which means they use practices that value worker fairness, soil health, and animal welfare.

WILDE Barbeque Protein Chips

Per serving : 170 calories, 10 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 280 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 10 g protein

Getting enough protein throughout your day is becoming a whole lot easier with the amount of new protein-rich foods on the market today. What used to only be limited to bars and powder can now be found in your favorite snack foods, like these Barbecue Chicken Protein Chips from Wilde.

You get to feed your salty cravings, increase your protein, and keep your calories and saturated fat at a minimum with these deliciously crunchy chips. Made with high-quality ingredients like bone broth, egg whites, and chicken breast, these chips will change the way you snack for good.

Spare Tonic Passion Fruit & Yuzu

Per serving : 110 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 125 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (3 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 6 g protein

A growing trend in the world of health is finding tasty, better-for-you drinks to replace your daily sodas and alcoholic beverages. Around here, we love a good probiotic drink for this, because it can help you lower your added sugar intake while taking care of your gut health.

The Spare Food Co's Spare Tonics are impressive sparkling beverages made with powerful probiotics, protein, and honey, and all of their tonics are made with a 3:1 ratio of carbohydrates to protein, which the brand says helps boost performance and recovery.

Their newest flavor, Passion Fruit & Yuzu, is made with only four ingredients (whey, spice, honey, and fruit), and provides calcium, magnesium, and vitamins B12 and B6.

CORE Foods Chocolate Truffles

Per serving (Dark Chocolate & Sprinkles) : 100 calories, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 45 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (4 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Most people love chocolate, but some of those people don't love the added sugars. If you're a chocolate lover who is trying to lower your intake of sugar in the new year, you still deserve to be able to enjoy your favorite treats.

Thankfully, products like CORE Foods Chocolate Truffles make it easy to skip the sugar without ruining the flavors. These truffles use sugar-free chocolate and functional ingredients like Ashwagandha, which is known to help ease stress and help you relax. Indulging in chocolate while keeping your sugar and stress at a minimum? We think it's a no-brainer.

Sweet Nothings Nut Butter Bites

Per serving (Chocolate Peanut Butter) : 150 calories, 5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (4 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 5 g protein

Sweet Nothings Nut Butter Bites are a new sweet treat that gets all of its sweetness from natural ingredients like dates, and it uses only six or seven ingredients total depending on the flavor, all of which are natural.

You can choose from Oatmeal Raisin and Peanut Butter, Chocolate and Peanut Butter, Apple Cinnamon and Peanut Butter, or Straw-Peary and Peanut Butter, and each flavor is going to provide around 3-5 grams of fiber and 4-5 grams of protein.

Take one with you on the go or pack one into your child's lunchbox, because these treats from Sweet Nothings will give you that small boost of nutrients you may need.

WHOLLY VEGGIE! Mozzarella Style Sticks with Truffle Flavor

Per serving : 260 calories, 16 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 680 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

Biting into gooey, piping hot mozzarella sticks is an experience every foodie should be able to have, but most restaurant cheese sticks are full of dairy and gluten, so people with dietary restrictions usually can't have them.

WHOLLY VEGGIE! has come to the rescue with their Truffle Flavor Mozzarella Style Sticks. Completely dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, and vegan-friendly, these sticks are for everyone. If truffle isn't your thing, you can try their original Mozzarella Style Sticks instead.

Fiome Fiber Bites

Per serving : 25 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (5 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 0 g protein

It can be hard to get enough fiber in your diet, but you need this nutrient for things like regular bowel movements, gut health, blood sugar regulation, and blood cholesterol maintenance.

For an easy snack that can help you increase your fiber intake, we recommend Fiome Fiber Bites.

These bites were made to help people reach their fiber goals when so many other food products available are lacking it. Each bite is made of all-natural ingredients and contains 5 grams of fiber, and they're small enough to take with you anywhere. Another plus? You'll only consume 25 calories per bite.

Whisps Baked Cheese Bites

Per serving : 150 calories, 10 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 350 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 13 g protein

13 grams of protein in a deliciously cheesy snack? It can't get better than that. These protein-rich, Keto-friendly Baked Cheese Bites from Whisps give you everything you want in a savory snack by using only 100% real cheese, and the serving size is on the larger end with around 50 bites!

Applegate Frittata Bites

Per serving : 260 calories, 17 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 780 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 19 g protein

These Applegate Frittata Bites are the perfect grocery product for fans of the famous Starbucks Egg Bites. Ready in minutes and made with real vegetables, cheese, and humanely raised meat, this breakfast will help you start your day off on the right foot.

You can enjoy these Applegate Frittata Bites in either of their two flavors: Uncured Bacon & Cheese, or Chicken Sausage, Red Pepper, Onion & Spinach.