7 Unhealthiest Fast-Food Burgers That Can Pack on Pounds—And 7 Healthier Options

When you're craving a fast-food burger, oftentimes your eyes are bigger than your calorie limit. While nearly any burger will satisfy that craving, the most indulgent options are loaded with high-calorie toppings like creamy sauces, fried add-ons, and fatty bacon, making them calorie bombs in disguise. Doing a little research before you order can help you steer clear of the worst offenders and choose a better option that won't derail your eating goals.

To avoid fast-food burgers that can pack on the pounds, it's essential to watch out for three key nutrients: calories, saturated fat, and sodium.

Calories : The average American consumes 2,000 calories per day. This means that if you're eating three to four times a day, each meal should be around 500-600 calories. Some of the unhealthiest fast-food burgers may contain twice that amount.

: The average American consumes 2,000 calories per day. This means that if you're eating three to four times a day, each meal should be around 500-600 calories. Some of the unhealthiest fast-food burgers may contain twice that amount. Saturated fat : A diet high in saturated fat has been strongly linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Based on a 2,000-calorie diet, you want no more than 22 grams—or 10% of your total daily calories—to come from saturated fat.

: A diet high in saturated fat has been strongly linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Based on a 2,000-calorie diet, you want no more than 22 grams—or 10% of your total daily calories—to come from saturated fat. Sodium: Lastly, sodium is a nutrient that all Americans overconsume. The limit is 1 teaspoon of salt, which is the equivalent of 2,300 milligrams of sodium. Fast food joints are notorious for having tons of sodium in dishes—so finding a menu item with less sodium is a win.

Below, we've highlighted 7 of the unhealthiest fast-food burgers, plus 7 healthier alternatives identified by registered dietitians. Keep this list in mind next time you're on the go and looking for a better burger choice. For more, don't miss 15 Healthiest Fast Food Burgers, According to Dietitians.

The Unhealthiest Fast-Food Burgers

Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Triple

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,220

Fat : 86 g (Saturated Fat: 36 g)

Sodium : 1,850 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 75 g

This burger is the "worst" at Wendy's because "choosing this triple burger is going to almost cash out all your calories and sodium for the day," according to Amanda Sauceda, MS, RD, owner of The Mindful Gut, LLC, with 1,220 calories (for ONE burger!) and 80% of your daily value for sodium. Plus, this burger has 4.5 grams of trans fat, and the saturated fat grams are almost triple what you're recommended to have in one day.

Burger King Bacon King

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,200

Fat : 81 g (Saturated Fat: 32 g)

Sodium : 2,270 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 2.9 g, Sugar: 15.6 g)

Protein : 66.4 g

This bad boy has 60% of the daily average calories (based on a 2,000-calorie diet) and that's without any fries or onion rings. The sodium is close to 1 teaspoon worth, which is the maximum amount recommended for the day. As for the carbs, that's equivalent to close to 4 slices of bread.

McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 740

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 1,360 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 48 g

"Whenever the word 'Double' appears in an entrée option, unless it is tossed salad, this typically is a red flag that you may be in double trouble with it comes to some heart unhealthy nutrients," says Joan Salge Blake, EdD, RDN, LDN, FAND, who is a nutrition professor at Boston University and the host of the nutrition & health podcast, Spot On!. This burger with cheese "provides a whopping 20 grams of artery-clogging saturated fat, which is almost 100% of the Daily Value (DV), which is the upper limit recommended daily for many adults. It also provides 1,360 milligrams sodium (59% DV) as well as the equivalent of 2 teaspoons of added sugars," Dr. Salge Blake adds.

Hardee's/Carl's Jr. Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,040

Fat : 56 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g)

Sodium : 2,050 mg

Carbs : 78 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 58 g

Made with two beef patties, two strips of bacon, American cheese, two onion rings, and BBQ sauce on a seeded bun, this burger weighs in at over 50% of the recommended daily calories—without any fries. It's also over the daily recommended maximum of artery-clogging saturated fat and 90% of the recommended daily maximum of sodium.

Shake Shack Double SmokeShack Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 830

Fat : 53 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 3,030 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 58 g

The ingredients in this burger include two beef patties, bacon, cheese, peppers, a potato bun, and ShackSauce, which provides about 22 grams of saturated fat and 3,030 milligrams of sodium. "Given that the American Heart Association recommends less than 13 grams of saturated fat and 1,500-2,300 milligrams of sodium per day (based on a 2,000-calorie diet), eating this burger would mean you're far exceeding (and even nearly doubling) these daily limits in one sandwich," explains Malina Malkani, MS, RDN, CDN who is a registered dietitian nutritionist and the author of Simple & Safe Baby-Led Weaning.

Sonic SuperSONIC Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,170

Fat : 81 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g)

Sodium : 1,940 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 57 g

Do you really need two burger patties in your burger to keep you satisfied? The bacon plus those double burgers stack up to over 100% of the daily recommended amount of artery-clogging saturated fat and 84% of the recommended daily amount of sodium. As for the protein, 57 grams is actually too much for your body to handle at once and it can lead to stomach discomfort.

Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,060

Fat : 62 g

Sodium : 1,310 mg

Carbs : 40 g

This not-so-healthy option from Five Guys is made with several beef patties, American cheese, and bacon served on a sesame seed bun. The nutrition info is limited at this joint with only calories, fat, sodium, and carbs listed, but all are quite high for just one burger!

The Fast-Food Burgers To Order Instead

Wendy's Jr. Cheeseburger Deluxe

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 15 g

This burger "will satisfy your burger craving plus you'll be able to add a small fry and still be under the calorie and sodium count compared to the pretzel bacon triple," Sauceda explains, as it only has 340 calories and 610 milligrams of sodium or 26% of your daily recommended amount.

Burger King Whopper Jr.

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 560.2 mg

Carbs : 30.2 g (Fiber: 2.2 g, Sugar: 7.3 g)

Protein : 15.3 g

This better choice has about 67% fewer calories and 75% fewer calories compared to the Bacon King. You'll even have room to indulge in a small order of fries or onion rings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 520

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,140 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 30 g

If a Quarter Pounder is a must when you dine at McD's, Salge Blake says to "consider the traditional one single burger Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which eliminates the second burger as well as reduces the saturated fat to 12 grams (62% DV), and the sodium to 1,140 milligrams (50% DV) per serving."

Hardee's/Carl's Jr. Small Hamburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 11 g

If you're craving a burger, keep portions in check by ordering a small hamburger. Although it's called "small" it's a perfectly portioned size with a reasonable amount of calories, saturated fat, and sodium so you can split an order of fries on the side.

Shake Shack Single ShackBurger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 500

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,250 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 29 g

"When it comes to taste, quality, satisfaction, and prioritizing both heart-healthy recommendations and the desire for crave-worthy flavors, the single ShackBurger is a great choice. With 530 calories, 12 grams of saturated fat, and 1,250 grams of sodium, the single burger makes it possible to maintain a balanced diet while enjoying the flavor and quality of their antibiotic-free, hormone-free 100% Angus beef blend and tasty toppings," says Malkani.

Sonic Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 560

Fat : 35 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,230 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 26 g

The name is a bit deceiving as this double burger is made with two junior patties (versus full-size patties). The calories are still rather high, so opt for this burger as an occasional splurge.

Five Guys Little Hamburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 540

Fat : 26 g

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 39 g

This single patty burger allows as many toppings as you want. Top the burger with as many veggies as you please and skip the mayo.