10 Unhealthiest Instant Oatmeals On Grocery Shelves
America loves oatmeal—and for good reason. Oatmeal is a whole grain that's high in fiber and low in sugar and sodium. "I love oatmeal for its benefits and also its versatility," says Sarah Keathley, MS, RD, LD, a dietitian with Top Nutrition. "It serves as a perfect base [for you to] add a wide variety of ingredients, like healthy fats and protein, to make it a fully balanced meal."
But if you're buying flavored instant oatmeal, you might not reap all the benefits of this naturally nutritious breakfast. While strawberries and cream and maple brown sugar oatmeal sound like a delicious way to start your day, these flavored oatmeals are often loaded with added sugars and sodium.
"When shopping for ready-to-eat oatmeal, it is important to look at the fiber, sodium, and especially the sugar content," says Melissa Galich, RD, CD, a dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching. Instant oatmeals should contain least 3 grams of fiber per serving to support digestion and help you stay fuller longer. Steer clear of options with more than 10 grams of added sugar, as excess sugar can contribute to obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Finally, watch the sodium content—flavored oatmeals can sneak in high amounts, so Galich recommends sticking to brands with less than 200 milligrams per serving.
Now that you know what to look for, read on for 10 of the unhealthiest instant oatmeals to leave on the shelf next time you're at the grocery store.
The Unhealthiest Instant Oatmeals
- Quaker Real Medleys Apple Walnut Oatmeal Cup
- Nature's Path Organic Instant Apple Cinnamon Instant Oatmeal
- Share Good Foods Blueberry Cobbler Oatmeal
- Quaker Raisins & Spice Instant Oats
- Good & Gather Organic Maple Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal
- O Organics Instant Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal
- Signature Select Brown Sugar Oatmeal
- Great Value Maple & Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal
- Better Oats Steel Cut Instant Oatmeal, Maple & Brown Sugar
- McCann's Vanilla Honey Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal
Quaker Real Medleys Apple Walnut Oatmeal Cup
Calories: 290
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 250 mg
Carbs: 54 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 22 g)
Protein: 6 g
Oats, apples, and walnuts are all nutrient-dense ingredients in their natural form. But when combined in this oatmeal cup and its 17 grams of added sugar, this breakfast starts resembling dessert. "This product is almost a full day's serving of sugar for women and has a higher sodium content than recommended," Galich says. "High sodium intake can increase the risk for high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke." For a healthier (yet still tasty!) alternative, try mixing half a cup of plain oats with chopped apples and walnuts along with vanilla protein powder or Greek yogurt for added protein, and a dusting of cinnamon on top.
Nature's Path Organic Instant Apple Cinnamon Instant Oatmeal
Calories: 210
Fat: 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 100 mg
Carbs: 40 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 14 g)
Protein: 5 g
Nature's Path claims this instant oatmeal is "packed full of fiber and plant protein," but the nutrition label indicates otherwise. "There's only a small amount of actual fiber and protein but a large amount of added sugars—around half of our daily recommended intake of added sugars," Keathley points out. "Research tells us that a diet high in added sugars has been linked to obesity, diabetes, heart and liver diseases, and even cancer and dementia."
Calories: 300
Fat: 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 280 mg
Carbs: 58 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 18 g)
Protein: 9 g
Oatmeal that tastes like blueberry cobbler might sound delightful, but it's almost as caloric and sugary as the actual dessert. "This oatmeal provides over half the daily recommended sugar intake for both men and women, and it also has a higher sodium content," Galich tells us. Instead, use plain oats as your base and add in frozen blueberries and egg whites before cooking—"trust me you cannot taste the egg whites and it makes the oats extra fluffy," Keathley says. The blueberries will provide some natural sweetness while the egg whites add protein, which will help you stay satiated throughout your morning and curb cravings.
Quaker Raisins & Spice Instant Oats
Calories: 150
Fat: 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 210 mg
Carbs: 32 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 14 g)
Protein: 4 g
This packaged oatmeal contains 14 grams of sugar and only 3 grams of fiber. "And while the package claims that this is a good source of fiber, in reality, we need much more for our body than what is offered per serving on the nutrition label to make an impact on our health," Keathley says. "The American Heart Association Eating Plan suggests eating a total dietary fiber intake of 25 to 30 grams a day from food, not supplements."
Good & Gather Organic Maple Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal
Calories: 150
Fat: 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 170 mg
Carbs: 31 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 4 g
We commend Good & Gather for using organic oats in their ready-to-eat hot cereal, but we would've liked this option to be lower in sugar. "Avoid products that have sugar listed as the first or second ingredient, as the list of ingredients goes by weight," Keathley recommends. This oatmeal's second and third ingredients are cane sugar and maple sugar, which means sugar is the second most abundant ingredient in the product as a whole.
"Although sugar can be a part of a well-balanced diet, we are looking for a balance of healthy fats, fiber, and protein at the same time," Keathley says. "This product has enough sugar that still makes up a third to a half of the recommended daily sugar intake for men and women."
O Organics Instant Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal
Calories: 150
Fat: 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 170 mg
Carbs: 31 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 4 g
While this organic maple brown sugar oatmeal is not the absolute worst of the worst, you can do better. "Overall this product meets all recommended nutrition points other than its sugar content," Galich says. But the added sugar situation is what most of these oatmeals get wrong. "At 12 grams per serving, it provides a third to a half of a person's recommended sugar intake in just one serving." The sugar in this Safeway-brand oatmeal comes from two sources: organic cane sugar and maple sugar.
Signature Select Brown Sugar Oatmeal
Calories: 160
Fat: 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 260 mg
Carbs: 32 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 4 g
The second ingredient listed in this oatmeal is added sugars, which skyrockets the total sugar content here to a third to a half of the total daily recommended intake for men and women, respectively. Not only that, but the sodium is higher than we'd like, coming in at 260 milligrams or 11% of your daily value. Also worth noting: Take a peek at the ingredient list, and you'll spot "natural flavors" listed. Natural flavors are still chemical additives—in reality, "natural flavors" need to be labeled correctly, as they can contain both artificial and synthetic chemicals often used as processing aids, Keathley says.
Great Value Maple & Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal
Calories: 160
Fat: 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 260 mg
Carbs: 32 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 4 g
Much like most maple brown sugar oatmeals on the market, this one from Great Value contains sodium and sugar contents that are higher than dietitians would recommend in oatmeal. "Oatmeal naturally is a heart-healthy food but adding salt and sugar can take away from some of its nutritional benefits," Galich says.
Better Oats Steel Cut Instant Oatmeal, Maple & Brown Sugar
Calories: 160
Fat: 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 220 mg
Carbs: 32 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 4 g
This oatmeal doesn't quite live up to its name. "The steel cut label does not always mean 'better,'" Keathley tells us. "The added ingredients are what we are looking at in a product, and all cuts of oats (instant, steel, old-fashioned) have the same nutritional value," she says. Still, this oatmeal is high in added sugars. The better option: Sweeten plain oats with fresh or frozen fruit and add a tablespoon of nut butter, nuts, or seeds (such as chia, flax, pumpkin, or hemp) for added protein and healthy fats.
McCann's Vanilla Honey Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal
Calories: 200
Fat: 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 240 mg
Carbs: 44 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 17 g)
Protein: 4 g
McCann's Vanilla Honey Oatmeal Cup offers a quick and flavorful breakfast, but its convenience comes at a cost: a whopping 17 grams of added sugar and just 3 grams of fiber. Compared to similar products, its sugar content is noticeably higher, making it a less nutritious choice.