 5 Daily Exercises That Rebuild Upper-Body Strength Faster Than Weight Machines After 50

A strong upper body helps improve daily functional movement.

Building upper-body strength is a common goal—especially as you age. Maintaining muscle in this area is essential due to the loss of lean mass and bone density that naturally occurs in this phase of life. It even goes further than that, including the prevention of neck and back pain, better posture, and joint stability. Building strength in your upper body leads to improved living and functional movement.

There are five daily exercises you can do to rebuild upper-body strength even faster than weight machines after 50, according to Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness.

"These moves train multiple muscles at once in standing positions, which improves coordination, posture, and real-world strength," Canham tells us. "Machines often isolate muscles and limit natural movement, which can stall progress and irritate joints. Bands and bodyweight allow constant tension, better range control, and easier daily consistency. After 45, rebuilding strength is about quality movement and frequency, not heavy loads or fixed paths."

Incline Pushups

Use a stable surface like a wall, countertop, plyometric box, or workout bench, and place your hands on it, shoulder-width apart. Walk your legs back so you’re at a straight incline from your head to your heels. Keep your legs together and rise onto the balls of your feet. Engage your core and keep your gaze forward. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest lines up with your elbows. Return back to straight arms. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Standing Band Rows

Start by anchoring a resistance band to a sturdy pole at chest level. Stand tall, facing the anchor point. Hold the handles with both hands. Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your chest. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Extend your arms back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Standing Overhead Band Press

Stand in the middle of a resistance band, feet hip-width apart. Hold one end of the band in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Activate your core and maintain a tall chest. Press both hands overhead until your arms are completely extended. Use control as you lower the bands back to shoulder height. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Farmer’s Carry

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand at your sides. Alternatively, hold a loaded grocery bag in each hand to build grip strength. Start walking forward, keeping your torso still. Perform 3 rounds of 30 to 60-second walks.

Band Pull-Aparts