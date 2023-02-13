10 Best Valentine's Day Deals at Your Favorite Restaurant Chains

Among the things you likely associate with February 14, it's usually safe to mention chocolate, flowers, wine, the color red, and overpriced dinners. What is it about Valentine's Day that makes so many of us suddenly willing to spend much more than we normally would on a meal? Turns out you really don't have to do that to impress your significant other. Plenty of popular restaurant chains have Valentine's Day deals for every budget.

If you guessed that everyone wants to spend a lot of money on Valentine's Day, you'd be wrong. According to a survey of about 1,000 men and women conducted by a data site called Popmenu, it depends. Overall, men are more willing to spend a lot of money on a fine-dining meal, while women would rather eat in or go out to a casual spot. Men are good with spending $100 or more while women would be okay with spending less than $50.

So, if you're dreading the price of that Valentine's Day meal but still want to treat your special someone to a great dinner out, you're in the right place. We have rounded up 10 Valentine's Day restaurant deals that will let you indulge in some excellent dining without a bill that will take the magic out of the moment. And these Valentine's Day restaurant promotions aren't at obscure restaurants, either — these are your go-to spots, so you can count on the food and the whole experience.

1 Popeyes

If you're looking for a truly casual affair for Valentine's Day, Popeyes has you covered. Beginning today through Feb. 19. When you buy one sandwich combo you will get another sandwich for free when you use the Popeyes App or Popeyes.com to order.

2 Red Lobster

Guess what lovebirds/lobster fans? Lobsterfest is back just in time for Valentine's Day! And this time, there's a new twist. Per a press release from the restaurant, the promotion will include the new "Date Night Feast for Two," which consists of "two butter-poached Maine lobster tails, two seven-ounce sirloins, two jumbo grilled shrimp skewers, and a shareable Bacon Mac & Cheese. Plus, a choice of one side for each guest."

3 Morton's

OK, so $179 for two diners is hardly a steal, but if you want a great steakhouse meal that's at least a bit less than you'd normally pay, there is some value in Morton's three-course Valentine's Day meal, which also comes with desserts. And while you're there, try the Love in Bloom cocktail, too. (Yes, it's extra.)

4 The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot does Valentine's Day right, we have to say. From 2/11 through 2/14 you can book a meal for two that comes complete with roses on the table. And that meal consists of five courses: a starter, a cheese fondue, a salad, an entrée, and a dessert. It's not cheap at $120 per person, but each guest gets a $25 voucher toward a future Melting Pot meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Outback Steakhouse

If you and your lover SO love steak but not nearly $200 meals, then Outback is the place to be on 2/14/23. Or on the 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, or 13th, also, FYI. On any of those days, you can enjoy the chain's "4-Course Celebration for Two" which consists of grilled shrimp as a starter, a choice of salads, a choice between several entrees, and a piece of cheesecake as dessert.

6 Ruth's Chris

Coming in at nearly $20 cheaper than Morton's Valentine's Day "deal," this two-person special from Ruth's Chris is almost actually a good value—in the context of a higher-end steakhouse, anyway. The meal, available from 2/10/23 through 2/19/23, consists of two starters, an entrée for two, sides, and desserts for two.

7 Bertucci's

Bertucci's offers a fine value for its Valentine's Day meal with a $40, two-person offering. It consists of salad, a main course, and a dessert, and what's more, the meal is the same price whether enjoyed at the restaurant or ordered to-go.

8 Donatos

The price is the same, but the pie is something special. This Valentine's Day, every Donatos location will offer heart-shaped pizza on the chain's signature crispy thin crust, per a press release put out via PR Newswire. The release added that the chain is also debuting "Valentine's Twists," which are "sweet and delicious pull-apart twists … served warm, drizzled with vanilla icing, and topped with Valentine's sprinkles."

9 White Castle

Assuming your date isn't the pretentious type, then why not take advantage of White Castle's Valentine's Day special, which is back for 2023 after a two-year pause? Only available from the mid-afternoon to the evening of 2/14/23, and with reservations required, the meal features White Castle classics like sliders as well as specialty items like cheesecake-on-a-stick.

10 California Pizza Kitchen

Pizza lovers can do quite well at CPK on or even a bit before Valentine's Day. The chain will be running a fine promotion starting February 9th that runs through the 14th wherein for $40, diners can get an appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert. And wine is less expensive than normal when ordered as part of this "Sweet Deal for Two." (There's also a $50 option with different apps, entrees, and desserts.)