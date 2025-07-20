Here’s What Vanessa Hudgens Eats in a Day To Stay Ultra-Fit

Vanessa Hudgens will always make us think of High School Musical‘s talented Gabriella Montez, starring alongside Zac Efron’s Troy Bolton. The celeb showed fans she could act and sing—and she looks amazing when doing both. The pop culture icon has a fit physique, and we’re here to share exactly what she eats in a day to stay in top shape.

She Eats “Real” Food

Vanessa makes sure to choose natural food.

“My overall food philosophy is, if it’s real, I’ll eat it,” she told Shape Magazine. “Many things are processed and contain chemicals and ingredients I can’t pronounce. I want real food. If I’m in Italy, and I see them making pasta by hand, or if it grows from the earth, that’s real. I stay away from the processed stuff.”

She’s Pescatarian

Although Vanessa consumes “real” food, that doesn’t include a lot of animal products. She revealed to Shape that she follows a pescatarian diet—not just for her overall health, but for animal rights.

“I also don’t eat meat. I’m a pescatarian. What animals go through is so inhumane. That’s not a system that I support,” she told the outlet.

She Eats Two Big Meals

While many people opt for three meals a day, Vanessa doesn’t. She revealed to Shape that she has two big meals a day and doesn’t typically eat lunch. She also shared some of her favorite choices, noting, “Breakfast typically has avocado, maybe vegan sausage, and a piece of healthy bread. Dinner depends on my mood.”

She Loves Avocado

Vanessa is a major fan of avocados, an excellent source of healthy fats and fiber.

The celeb previously told Women’s Health, “I eat a whole avocado every day. I need high fats. If I’m not getting enough, my body holds on to calories. We’ve been trained to think that fats are bad, but they’re so good—a source of energy and sustenance that keeps you going through the day.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

She Eats What She Wants

It’s clear the actress consumes a nutritious diet, but she doesn’t deprive herself.

“I let myself have what I want,” she told Shape. “If that’s a big bowl of spaghetti with clams and a glass of wine, then that’s what I’m eating. Sometimes I crave a salad, and I’ll make a big one with nuts and goat cheese and salmon. Other times, it’s tacos and a margarita. I’ve learned that when I try to be super conscientious of everything I put into my mouth, all I can think about is food. But when I listen to my body and eat what I want, that’s when I’m happiest.”

She’s Followed the Keto Diet

Vanessa has followed the keto diet to help herself eat better. She told PEOPLE that doing so has helped her work more healthy fats into her meals.

“People a lot of times think of fats in diets as a negative thing, and when you’re doing keto it’s a very positive thing,” Vanessa explained. “I’m always making sure I’m getting those healthy fats in, so I eat a LOT of almond butter. You feel really energetic and supported on the keto diet.”