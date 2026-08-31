4 Wall Exercises That Firm Bra Bulge Faster Than Gym Machines After 55

Tired of bra bulge? A sports medicine doctor's 4 wall moves firm it up after 55.

If you experience the “bra bulge”—pesky fat that sticks out around the top, edges, and back of your bra band—you’re certainly not alone. You may have started with a well-fitting bra, but fat can unfortunately occur, and it’s time to learn just the right workout to get started on so you’ll be more comfortable.

We spoke with Dr. Mariam Zakhary, DO, Clinical Advisor of Ikon Recovery Center, located in New Jersey, who’s double board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation as well as Sports Medicine, regarding the bra bulge and learned just the right wall exercises you can do to firm the area faster than gym machines after 55.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“[These four exercises] provide movement to the muscular tissues surrounding the scapula (shoulder blade), the upper back, the posterior aspects of the shoulder, and the postural stabilizer muscles. Posture can significantly affect how we look, and these types of movements can strengthen the upper back and improve our posture and thus reduce the appearance of sagging skin in this region; however, these exercises will not selectively burn off fat in this particular area,” explains Dr. Zakhary.

Spot reduction is a myth, but these moves can help strengthen and tone the muscles in your upper body, helping to define that area. Now, let’s dive in.

Wall Angels

Stand tall with your back pressed against a wall, your elbows bent to 90 degrees, and the backs of your hands against the wall. Slowly reach your arms overhead while pressing your arms into the wall and keeping your core engaged throughout. Lower your arms. Use control to return to the start position.

Wall Pushups

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled.

Wall Slide

Begin standing with your back, head, and hips against a wall. Lift your arms up to form a goal post position. Slowly raise and lower them while keeping contact with the wall.

Wall-Supported Reverse Fly