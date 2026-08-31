The 6-Minute Bed Routine That Restores Hip Strength Faster Than Floor Stretches After 60

You don’t have to leave your bed to start building hip strength.

Bed exercises are an excellent modality to consider for strengthening your hips. If your mobility is limited, this type of movement may be easier and a less painful alternative than floor exercises. Or, you might want a quick solution for daily movement. Sleep-challenged individuals may find low-intensity bed workouts helpful in lowering the heart rate and promoting a more restful night’s sleep.

If you’re eager to try something new, consider this six-minute bed routine that can help restore hip strength faster than floor stretches after 60.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“If getting onto the floor requires considerable effort, causes pain, creates fear of getting back up, or requires another person nearby, then a theoretically excellent floor program may have almost no real-world value,” explains Dr. Jackie Sanders, Doctor of Physical Therapy & Certified Running Coach at WAVE Physical Therapy. “A bed changes the entry cost. Someone can begin in a familiar environment without: kneeling, getting onto an uncomfortable hard surface, pushing themselves up from the floor, worrying about whether they’ll be able to get back up, or making exercise into an elaborate event. By starting in an approachable way, doing a few exercises in bed, the individual may progress to the point of doing more intensive exercises.”

Bed exercises also give you the opportunity to stack this habit with other beneficial rituals. Plus, they’re seamless to weave into your morning or nighttime routine.

Single-Leg Hip Bridges

“Hip bridging is a great movement to start with. It works the muscles of hip extension, which are the muscles that keep us standing upright. It is also an easy exercise to make more challenging by adding a resistance band at the knees or a ball squeeze,” Dr. Sanders explains.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees, feet flat on the bed, and arms at your sides. Press your lower back into the mattress. Extend your left leg straight out. Press through your right heel to lift your glutes off the floor and toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top. Lower with control. Perform the exercise for 30 seconds on each side. Rest for 1 minute before moving into the next exercise.

Side-Lying Clamshell

“A side-lying clamshell exercise addresses the frontal plane and works on the muscles that prevent excessive lateral sway with walking,” Dr. Sanders says.

Lie on your side with your knees stacked and bent. Keep your feet together as you lift your top knee, like a clamshell opening. Lower. Avoid rotating through your lower back throughout. Perform the exercise for 30 seconds per side. Rest for 1 minute before moving into the next exercise.

Quadruped Leg Extension

“Lastly, I would include a quadruped leg extension to again facilitate the leg moving behind the body to propel the body forward during walking. It’s another exercise that can be made harder by lifting the opposite arm in conjunction with the leg or even taking the leg to the side,” Dr. Sanders tells us.