The #1 Weekly Workout You Need To Lose Your Love Handles for Good

Let's be honest: You're not in love with your love handles. This excess flab on your hips that hangs over your jeans can be incredibly frustrating to deal with, and you probably want to banish it once and for all. If you've seemingly tried everything in the book and your love handles just won't budge, check out this weekly workout to lose your love handles, brought to you by Ronny Garcia, ISSA CPT, personal training manager at Blink Fitness in The Bronx.

This ultimate routine brings together strength and cardio elements, along with productive core work. According to Garcia, "Strength training helps with increasing muscle mass, which shrinks the fat and helps tone your body. Cardio helps with burning calories, which aids in fat loss." Suffice it to say, this powerful combination will deliver the fat-burning results you're looking for.

As with any successful fitness routine, it's crucial to pair it with proper nutrition, which will play a major role in melting away your love handles. Eliminating foods and drinks with added sugars and being mindful of your alcohol intake is key. In addition, make sure you're getting a sufficient fill of H2O daily, carve out time to rest and recharge, and consume a well-balanced diet. "If you are neglecting these parts of your wellness plan, then no amount of exercise will help with love handles," Garcia stresses.

So without delay, let's get into the best weekly workout you can do to lose your love handles for good. And when you're finished, be sure to check out the 7 Exercises To Slim Down a Thick Waistline in 30 Days.

Day 1: Cardio

On day one, you'll spend 30 to 45 minutes engaging in the cardio activity of your choice. That could mean cycling, jogging, or running, to name a few.

Day 2: Full-Body Strength

Squats

Plant your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms out in front of you, clasp your hands at your heart's center, or place your hand on your hips. Press your hips back as you descend into a squat; lower until your thighs are parallel to the ground or lower. Push through your feet to rise back up to standing. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Lunges

Place your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands on your hips. Step forward with one leg. Bend your knees to lower into a lunge, keeping your upper body straight. Make sure your front knee doesn't go beyond your toes. Push through the front heel to return to standing. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

Pushups

Plant your hands on the floor beneath your shoulders, and extend your legs behind you. Your body should be in a straight line. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the ground. Make sure your back doesn't cave in. Press yourself back up to a high plank. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Bent-Over Rows

Plant your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand with your arms extended by your sides. Press your hips back, and hinge forward, maintaining a straight back. Row the dumbbells up toward your chest before lowering them back down. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

RELATED: 7 Strength Exercises for Women To Melt Hanging Belly Fat After 30

Planks

Position your hands below your shoulders, and roll onto the balls of your feet so your body is in a straight line. Lower down to your forearms to assume the forearm plank position. Maintain a tight core as you hold for 30 to 60 seconds.

Russian Twists

Sit on a workout mat, bend both knees, and raise your feet off the ground. Lean back just a bit so your upper body forms a 45-degree angle with the ground. Your hands should be clasped together by your chest. Engage your abs as you twist to your left side, return to the center, then twist to your right side, and come back to the center. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps. To make this exercise more challenging, you can hold a medicine ball, dumbbell, or weight plate.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Day 3: Rest/Recovery

Use the third day to completely rest and recharge, or feel free to perform a few low-intensity activities.

Day 4: Cardio

On day four, you'll spend 30 to 45 minutes cycling, jogging, or running.

RELATED: The 5-Minute Daily Workout for Women To Melt Hanging Belly Fat

Day 5: Core Strength

Bicycle Crunches

Lie down on your back on a workout mat, and place your hands behind your head. Raise your legs off the floor, and bend both knees. Crunch up as you bring your left elbow toward your right knee while straightening out your left leg. Then, crunch to the other side, bringing your right elbow toward your left knee. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Side Planks

Place your right forearm on the ground for support, palm facing down. Extend your other arm toward the sky, or place that hand on your hip. Stack your feet on top of each other. Engage your core to lift your hips off the ground. Your body should be straight from your head to your feet. Hold the side plank position for 30 to 60 seconds.

Russian Twists

Sit on a workout mat, bend both knees, and raise your feet off the ground. Lean back just a bit so your upper body forms a 45-degree angle with the ground. Your hands should be clasped together by your chest. Engage your abs as you twist to your left side, return to the center, then twist to your right side, and come back to the center. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps. To make this exercise more challenging, you can hold a medicine ball, dumbbell, or weight plate.

Mountain Climbers

Start by assuming a high plank with your legs out straight behind you and your hands planted below your shoulders. Then, quickly bring your left knee up toward your chest before straightening it back out. Repeat on the opposite side, and continue to alternate. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Deadlifts

Place your feet shoulder-width apart. With an overhand grip, hold dumbbells in your hands by your sides. Engage your core, press your hips back, and lower the weights down your thighs and toward the floor. Press through your feet in order to lift the weights back up to the start position. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

RELATED: The #1 Bodyweight Workout Women Should Do Every Day To Stay Trim

Day 6: Cardio

On day six, you'll spend 30 to 45 minutes engaging in cycling, jogging, or running.

Day 7:

Wrap up this weekly workout to lose love handles by resting and recharging on day seven. Or, feel free to engage in some low-intensity activities.