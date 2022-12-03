In addition to slimming down the belly, one of the most difficult body parts to melt fat is the hips. According to Medical News Today, decreasing the amount of hip fat you have is possible through just the right exercise and diet regimen. You can't spot reduce, but you can shrink down your overall body fat, which in turn will help you burn off fat in your hips. So if your goal is to target this area of your body, you've come to the right place. We've curated the ultimate workout to get rid of hip fat fast, just for you.

Strength training is key when it comes to torching fat and losing weight—and research backs this up. According to a study from the University of New South Wales, which was published in the journal Sports Medicine, you can burn about 1.4% of your overall body fat by just doing strength training exercises. Needless to say, when you're looking to get rid of hip fat fast, strength training should be at the top of your mind.

When it comes to exercise selection, opt for compound movements over single-joint movements. Examples of exercises you should be doing include hip thrusts, deadlifts, and split squats, as they activate more muscle groups and burn more calories overall.

Now, gear up to get rid of hip fat with this fat-blasting routine. Keep reading for the ultimate workout that'll help you drop that hip size, and next up, don't miss The Top 5 Exercises To Shrink Pot Belly Fat for Good, Trainer Says.

1 Dumbbell Hip Thrusts

For the dumbbell hip thrust, position your upper back on a bench or another sturdy surface with your feet in front of you and a dumbbell on your lap. Keeping your core tight, lower your hips down toward the ground, then drive through your heels to push back up, squeezing your glutes hard at the top. Using control, come back down before performing another rep. Perform three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

2 Bulgarian Split Squats

This exercise begins with you standing tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Position your back foot on a workout bench or couch, and step out with your other foot just about two to three feet away from the bench. Maintaining control, lower your body into a split squat; your back knee should almost touch the ground. Then, push your body back up to the standing position, flexing your quads and glutes as you do. Perform three sets of 10 reps on each leg.

3 Barbell Romanian Deadlift

It's time for deadlifts. Position a barbell in front of you. Keep your knees soft and your chest tall, and hinge your hips back, lowering the barbell down your thighs. Feel a solid stretch in your hamstrings, then move your hips forward, squeezing your glutes to wrap up the motion. Perform three sets of 10 reps.

4 Dumbbell Goblet Squat

Hold a dumbbell up to your chest for the goblet squat. Keep your core tight and your chest tall as you hinge the hips back and lower into a squat. Rise back up 1/4 of the way, then lower back down. To finish, drive through your heels and hips to stand back up. Be sure to flex your glutes and quads as you do. Perform three sets of eight reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Stair Climber

Let's wrap things up with a cardio finisher. Head to the stair climber in your gym. If you're working on this machine for the first time, get in your steps at a comfortable pace you'll be able to maintain for at least 15 to 20 minutes. When you build up your endurance, feel free to increase the speed, or climb for a minimum of 30 minutes.