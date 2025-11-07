Mariah Carey officially declared the start of the Christmas season over the weekend. Over at my house, we have already put out the majority of our holiday decorations, listened to Christmas music, and watched Home Alone twice. Getting into the Christmas spirit might make you hungry for it. Luckily, Christmas-inspired food and drinks are starting to hit grocery stores, including Wegmans. Here are the 7 best new Wegmans Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

Wegmans Dark or White Chocolate Peppermint Bark

Customers come back for Wegmans Dark or White Chocolate Peppermint Bark annually. “My husband picked a package up for the holidays and we couldn’t get enough! Love that it’s not too sweet like most and there’s just the perfect amount of chocolate and peppermint! We couldn’t wait to get another one!” writes a shopper.

Christmas Red and Green Jelly Wreath

Wegmans takes candy seriously, and has an extensive selection of gummies, including these Christmas Red and Green Jelly Wreath. Each container, $4.49, is filled with red and green candies, that spread cheer and spark joy in the form of sugar.

Wilkin & Sons Christmas Pudding

Wilkin & Sons Christmas Pudding is a traditional food from England that shoppers call a “Christmastime tradition.” One writes: “Each year my Granddad would make his Christmas Pudding for my Dad. This Tiptree Christmas pudding is the closest thing I could hope for to re-live those fond memories. It’s not what most people would think of when they hear ‘pudding’; it’s a soft warm cake or bread of sorts. We eat it warm, drizzled with melted butter and a light sprinkle of sugar. Try it and start your own Christmas tradition.”

Mingle Mocktails, Cranberry Cosmo

Don't forget to stock up on drinks for your holiday parties. Non-drinkers will love these Mingle Mocktails, Cranberry Cosmo cans. The adult soda is "not too sweet and refreshing," and will get people into the holiday spirit.

Perry’s Ice Cream Premium, White Christmas

Holiday ice cream is landing in the freezer section. Perry’s Ice Cream Premium, White Christmas, are $5.99 a carton. “A Holiday Tradition!” writes a shopper. “Bought this a few years ago and it became an instant holiday classic! This ice cream is phenomenal. If you see it in your store, get it while you can and get more than one! I got 3 cartons last year and all I got was one spoonful because my family ate the rest! Can’t imagine Christmas without it!” Another adds: “My favorite ice cream I love this flavor I put chocolate sprinkles in it to hits the spot love this flavor:)!!”

Vermont Christmas Company Chocolate Advent Calendar with Poem

Wegmans is bringing all the Advent calendars out, including the Vermont Christmas Company Chocolate Advent Calendar with Poem. Each door is filled with a piece of gourmet chocolate. Get it for $3.49.

Caspari Christmas and Holiday Cards

Wegmans is also selling holiday cards. A box of Caspari Christmas and Holiday Cards are $10.80 each. The box comes with 15 cards.