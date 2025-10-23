7 Best Wegmans Items With Steep Price Drops This Week

One of the greatest gifts of moving to the East Coast from California is Wegmans. For years, I heard about the amazingness that is the super-sized store. Not only does it carry all the name brand groceries, but the store’s in-brand items are next-level amazing. There are also great sales and deals. Here are 7 Wegmans items with steep price drops this week.

Wegmans Amore Marinara Pasta Sauce

Wegmans Amore Marinara Pasta Sauce, a favorite with shoppers, is $1 off with an instant coupon, just $4.99 and better than name-brand. “We like this sauce more than another leading brand. As soon as I opened the jar it smelled good, tomato-y. Nice taste and not overly salty. Would buy again. Affordable,” writes one.

Wegmans Greenhouse Grown Caesar Salad Kit

So many salad kits are on sale, including the popular Wegmans Greenhouse Grown Caesar Salad Kit, currently $1 off with a digital coupon, just $3.99. It comes with Green Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Crispy Chickpeas, Garlic Crouton Crumbles, Crispy Quinoa, and Cashew Caesar Dressing. “The crispy chickpeas were soo good & there was the perfect amount of dressing, as long as you mix it well,” one shopper writes.

3-Pound Bags of Apples

Why go apple picking when bags of delicious apples are on sale at Wegman’s? There are lots of options: Empire, Gala, Honeycrisp, and Fuji, all $1 off with an Instant Coupon.

Wegmans Large Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza

If you have a Wegmans Loyalty Card, save big on pizza. Wegmans Large Cheese Pizza and Pepperoni Pizza are both an additional $2 off the already low price.

TopCare Health NiteTime Multi-Symptom Relief Cherry Flavor Cold & Flu Relief

Cold and flu season is here, so it’s always good to have medication on hand. Stock up on TopCare Health NiteTime Multi-Symptom Relief Cherry Flavor Cold & Flu Relief, on sale for $5.99.

Wegmans Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

Wegmans Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets are also on sale for $1 off. The price with a loyalty discount is is $5.99. “Pleasantly surprised,” writes a shopper. “I love peanut butter but I really don’t like peanut butter filled pretzel nuggets, and I don’t love almond butter so I really didn’t think there was a chance I’d enjoy this product in the slightest. But after reading the reviews on these almond butter pretzels I decided to give them a try and now I’m hooked on them. Seriously they’re that good. I only wish they came in a larger container.”

Ken’s Steak House Dressing, Creamy Caesar

Ken's Steak House Dressing, Creamy Caesar is on sale for $3 off with a loyalty discount. "I grabbed what I thought was a bottle of Ranch and discovered it was Caesar. It was a fortuitous mistake, because this is really good. It's creamy and tangy, and well balanced. I really like this brand. The Honry Mustzrd, Thousand Island, and Vidalia Onion are all great," one shopper writes. "Excellent dressing," adds another. "Ken's dressings are of consistent quality and tasty, this ceasar among them."