Wendy's Is Launching a New Breakfast Item with as Much Bacon as a Baconator

When you're craving a fast-food breakfast burrito, your choices have long been limited to McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, and a handful of other chains that serve them. However, another major name in the fast-food industry is finally launching its own spin on the beloved fast-food breakfast item.

That's right! Wendy's just announced that a brand-new Breakfast Burrito is hitting menus this week. The exciting new offering features two fresh cracked eggs, applewood smoked bacon, seasoned breakfast potatoes, two slices of American cheese, and a Swiss cheese sauce all wrapped inside a tortilla.

RELATED: 10 Discontinued Wendy's Items Customers Still Miss

There are a whopping six strips of bacon packed into the burrito, the same number of pieces that come on Wendy's famous Baconator. Two Cholula Original Hot Sauce Packets are also served on the side for customers who want to add a little spice to their morning meal.

Unlike other breakfast items at Wendy's, the new Breakfast Burrito will not be available at all of the chain's restaurants nationwide. Over 4,500 Wendy's locations in select regions throughout the country will serve the burritos, which is more than half of the 6,000-plus restaurants the company currently operates in the United States. Customers can use the Wendy's website to check for a participating restaurant near them.

Wendy's did not provide pricing information for the new burrito.

This is the first time that Wendy's has introduced a Breakfast Burrito since it launched its new breakfast menu in 2020. It's also one of several exciting additions to the Wendy's breakfast lineup over the past year.

RELATED: McDonald's vs. Burger King: Which Serves the Better Breakfast Burrito?

In August 2023, the chain expanded its morning food selection with two new English muffin sandwiches. The sandwiches—which we liked even more than McDonald's McMuffin in a recent taste test—feature a fresh-cracked egg, melted American cheese, a slightly sweet buttery spread, and the customer's choice of either oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon or a grilled sausage patty.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy's also replaced its Frosty-Ccino with a new lineup of Frosty Cream Cold Brew drinks in July 2023. The drinks, which are available to order all day, feature a blend of cold brew coffee and Frosty creamer served over ice. They come in three flavors: vanilla, chocolate, or caramel.

Other breakfast options available at Wendy's right now include croissant sandwiches, biscuit sandwiches, French toast sticks, oatmeal bars, sides of seasoned potatoes, and, of course, the Breakfast Baconator.