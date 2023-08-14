Wendy's Is Launching 2 Exciting New Breakfast Sandwiches Next Week

Wendy's has been proving itself a force to be reckoned with in the fast-food breakfast market, raking in its highest breakfast sales volume of all time in the latest quarter. And in great news for any Wendy's breakfast fans, the chain will soon expand its morning food offerings with two brand-new options.

The fast-food giant will launch two new English muffin sandwiches at restaurants nationwide on August 22. The sandwiches feature a fresh-cracked egg, melted American cheese, and the customer's choice of either oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon or a grilled sausage patty. The English muffins will also come with a savory buttery spread that has a hint of brown sugar sweetness and fresh black pepper. Wendy's did not provide pricing information about these new breakfast options.

This will be the first time that Wendy's has offered English muffin breakfast sandwiches since it got back into the breakfast game in 2020. The chain currently serves a range of breakfast sandwiches on croissants, biscuits, and buns. According to the Wendy's announcement, the new English muffin additions were a year and a half in the making.

"Fans asked and we answered. As breakfast boundary breakers, we're always looking to cook up new craveable breakfast offerings to add to our stacked breakfast lineup, and we have high standards for what ultimately makes it onto our menu" John Li, global vice president of culinary innovation for Wendy's, said in a statement. "We tested 60 variations of our English Muffin Sandwiches before we landed on these light and fluffy English Muffins made with a touch of honey and topped with a savory buttery spread, fresh cracked eggs, and delicious bacon or sausage for the perfect harmony of breakfast flavors!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To celebrate the debut, Wendy's is offering a special deal that will give customers $2 off any breakfast combo. Customers can redeem the offer in the Wendy's app from August 22 through September 3.

The launch of these two new breakfast items came just a couple of weeks after Wendy's expanded its breakfast drink selection. The chain recently launched a line of Frosty Cream Cold Brew drinks in late July that feature a blend of cold brew coffee and Frosty creamer served over ice. They come in three flavors: vanilla, chocolate, or caramel.

​​The new drinks replaced Wendy's Frosty-ccino, which also featured cold brew swirled with either vanilla or chocolate Frosty mix. Li told Mashed last month that the chain focused more on the "ratio of flavors" in the new Frosty cold brew drinks after noticing that customers wanted more coffee flavor.