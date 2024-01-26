Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Baconators This Weekend—Here's How to Score Yours

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even if your favorite team doesn't prevail during the NFL conference championships this Sunday, that doesn't mean your whole weekend will be a wash. Wendy's is rolling out the red carpet for customers this weekend with a special deal to help them score one of its popular Baconator items for free.

Today, Jan. 26, through Jan. 28, Wendy's customers can snag a Baconator, Son of Baconator, Pretzel Baconator, or Breakfast Baconator at no extra cost with a minimum $20 purchase. The deal is available to Wendy's Rewards members who order delivery through the app and to DashPass, Uber One, and GrubHub+ members. Wendy's said that the promotion will ensure "delivery MVPs are scoring big all weekend long" no matter what happens on the field.

If you want to take advantage of the offer, simply head over to the Wendy's, DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub app. Next, fill up your cart with at least $20 worth of items, then add your Baconator of choice. The Baconator discount should be applied automatically as long as you meet the requirements. If you order through the Wendy's app this weekend, you'll also benefit from a limited-time $0 delivery fee.

It's important to note that being a DashPass, Uber One, or GrubHub+ member isn't free. These are all paid memberships on third-party delivery apps that give members access to special benefits like $0 delivery fees and other discounts. However, if you want to score a free Baconator this weekend without shelling out for one of the memberships, becoming a Wendy's Rewards member is free.

The free Baconator deal isn't the only exciting development at Wendy's lately. Earlier this week, the chain announced that it was adding a brand-new Breakfast Burrito to its morning menu.

This is the first time that Wendy's has offered a breakfast burrito since it launched its new breakfast menu in 2020. The burrito features two fresh cracked eggs, applewood smoked bacon, seasoned breakfast potatoes, two slices of American cheese, and a Swiss cheese sauce all wrapped inside a tortilla. There are a whopping six strips of bacon packed into the burrito, the same number of pieces that come on the Baconator. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy's also brought back its fan-favorite Vanilla Frosty earlier this month to the delight of customers. The last time that the frozen treat was available was from January 2023 through May 2023, when Wendy's replaced the Vanilla Frosty with its limited-edition Strawberry Frosty.