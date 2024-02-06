Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Hamburgers—Here's How To Claim Yours

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In 1984, Wendy's became a cultural phenomenon after premiering its famous "Where's the beef?" commercial during the Super Bowl. Forty years later, the fast-food chain is celebrating the iconic advertisement by releasing a new week-long deal.

Through Feb. 12, Wendy's is giving customers a free Dave's Single with any purchase in the Wendy's app. This menu item consists of a quarter-pound beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun.

To redeem your free cheeseburger, simply visit the "Offers" tab in the Wendy's app. Keeping the perks going, Wendy's is also giving customers free delivery when they order through the chain's app during the Super Bowl.

Additionally, Wendy's fans can celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Where's the beef?" by purchasing a t-shirt from Homage, an Ohio-based vintage-inspired apparel company. The Homage x Wendy's Collection includes six different t-shirt designs priced at $32 each.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The rollout of free Dave's Single cheeseburgers isn't the only deal Wendy's customers can score this month. Through Feb. 14, the fast-food chain is selling its Frosty Key Tags for $3. Each tag allows customers to redeem one free Jr. Frosty with any purchase every day until the end of the year.

Customers may purchase a physical key tag or buy a digital one when placing a mobile order. The digital option will then be available to use in the Wendy's app. According to Wendy's, 90% of the proceeds from these key tags support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a nonprofit charity dedicated to finding permanent homes for children in foster care in the U.S. and Canada.

Beyond offering these deals, Wendy's also recently expanded its menu with a new breakfast offering. About two weeks ago, the chain released a breakfast burrito that features a tortilla filled with two eggs, six strips of applewood-smoked bacon, seasoned breakfast potatoes, two slices of American cheese, and Swiss cheese sauce. For those seeking a spicy kick, the burrito comes with two Cholula Original Hot Sauce packets on the side.

The new breakfast burritos are currently available at 4,500 Wendy's locations in select regions across the U.S.