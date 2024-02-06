10 Restaurant Chains With the Best Super Bowl Deals

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Pizza. Wings. Chips and dip. These are just a few of the many foods that football fans will be enjoying on Super Bowl Sunday.

While some people will create an elaborate homemade spread, others will go for the simpler option: takeout or delivery. For those taking the less time-consuming route, several restaurant chains are rolling out various food deals ahead of the big game. That means you'll be able to spend less time worrying about your meal (and your wallet) and more time watching football.

Looking to load up on wings? Craving some chips and queso? There's guaranteed to be a promotion for you. From fried chicken hotspots to pizza places, here are 10 restaurant chains serving up enticing Super Bowl deals.

Applebee's

On Feb. 11, Applebee's is treating customers to 20 free boneless wings on takeout or delivery orders of at least $40. To unlock this freebie, customers must enter the promo code "BIGGAME24" at checkout when ordering online or through the chain's mobile app.

Applebee's boneless wings feature crispy breaded pieces of boneless chicken coated in one of six different sauces. These include: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, and Honey Pepper. The wings are served with bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing, as well.

RELATED: Applebee's vs. Chili's: 4 Major Differences to Know Before You Dine

Popeyes

After making its chicken wings a permanent menu item in November, Popeyes is now offering them for free as part of an upcoming deal. From Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, customers can get a free 12-piece order of wings when ordering at least $15 worth of food on DoorDash. Plus, DashPass members can upgrade this to a free 12-piece combo meal when they spend at least $15.

The wings come in five flavors: Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Signature Hot, Ghost Pepper, and Sweet 'N Spicy.

Chipotle

A side of queso is essential for many Chipotle fans, and now, you can score the beloved cheese sauce for free. Through Feb. 11, the fast-casual chain will be dishing out a complimentary small side or topping of queso blanco with the purchase of a full-priced entrée.

To redeem this menu item, simply enter the code "QUESO24" when ordering online or through Chipotle's mobile app. This deal is limited to one serving per order and cannot be combined with other offers.

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Queso

KFC

Thinking about serving some Southern favorites on Super Bowl Sunday? If you spend at least $25 on Grubhub, you'll get a $5 discount on your KFC order. This deal will be available on Feb. 11 and automatically applies at checkout, no promo code required.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Little Caesars

Little Caesars has been offering several deals on NFL game days, and on Feb. 11, customers can take advantage of another one. Those who order at least $25 worth of food on Grubhub will receive a $7 discount at checkout.

Plus, football fans can enter for the chance to win Little Caesars' Total Touchdown Prize Pack, which includes two season tickets to a team of the winner's choice and a $1,000 gift card to the NFL Shop. The sweepstakes end on Feb. 12. To enter, you can place a digital order during Little Caesars' "Pregame Hours," which will give you one sweepstakes entry. You can also visit the contest's website to submit a registration form during the chain's Pregame Hours.

RELATED: 6 Pizza Chains That Have the Best Crust

Pizza Hut

If Pizza Hut is your go-to pizza chain, then you're in luck. On Feb. 11, Pizza Hut is offering a $7 discount on Grubhub orders of at least $30, no promo code required.

Domino's

From Feb. 7 through Feb. 11, Domino's will be offering its Perfect Combo deal for $19.89. With this promotion, customers can get two medium one-topping pizzas, a 16-piece order of Parmesan Bread Bites, an eight-piece order of Cinnamon Bread Twists, and a two-liter bottle of Coke. To redeem this deal, use the coupon code 1387 at participating stores.

There's also the ongoing $6.99 Mix & Match deal, which allows customers to order two items for $6.99 each. Food options include medium two-topping pizzas, breads, loaded tots, boneless chicken, pastas, sandwiches, salads, or desserts.

RELATED: Domino's vs. Pizza Hut: 6 Major Differences

Jersey Mike's

Sandwiches are a crowd-pleaser, and one Jersey Mike's variety is about to be half-off. On Feb. 11, customers who spend at least $25 on Grubhub can get 50% off the chain's turkey and provolone subs. Just like the KFC, Little Caesars, and Pizza Hut discounts, no promo code is required.

The Halal Guys

Halal fast-casual chain the Halal Guys is rolling out multiple deals to celebrate the Super Bowl. From Feb 10. through Feb. 11, the chain will be dishing out five slices of free Chocolate Baklava Cheesecake to customers who order a family meal in-store. Halal Guys will also be offering a 10% discount on in-store orders at this time.

Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 11, customers who spend at least $35 off UberEats will receive 25% off when entering the promo code "Big Bowl Game."

RELATED: 8 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Falafel

Bertucci's

This New England-based restaurant chain just brought back its game day deals. Through Feb. 12, customers can order a to-go meal bundle that feeds eight for less than $10 per person. The deal includes fresh baked rolls, 24 tuscan chicken wings, two large pizzas, as well as add-ons like garlic knots.