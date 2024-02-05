Wendy's Customers Can Score a Year of Free Frosty Treats For $3—Here's How

One of Wendy's famous Frosty treats will typically cost you between $1.49 and $3.49, depending on your preferred size. But for the next couple of weeks, you can score a golden ticket that will potentially get you hundreds of the frozen desserts for mere pocket change.

Wendy's is now selling Frosty Key Tags for just $3 through mid-February. Anyone who purchases one of the tags can snag a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase every day through the end of 2024. So, this offer is practically tailor-made for Wendy's regulars who seize any chance they can get to enjoy a Frosty.

As a bonus, most of the proceeds from Wendy's Frosty Key Tag sales will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a nonprofit charity that works to help find families to adopt children in foster care in the United States and Canada. Wendy's first sold the Frosty Key Tags nationwide in 2014 and has brought them back again and again in the years since as a long-running fundraiser.

Wendy's initially announced that the key tags were coming back for 2024 this past November, but the chain is now promoting the offer once again ahead of Valentine's Day. If the key tags have piqued your interest—or you're thinking of snagging one to gift to a loved one for the Feb. 14 holiday—don't wait too long before purchasing one. Valentine's Day is the last day customers can score one of the tags.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Customers have a few options available to them when it comes to purchasing their Frosty Key Tag for 2024. You can ask an employee to add a key tag to your purchase when ordering in person at the restaurant. You can also buy a digital or physical key tag when placing a mobile order through the Wendy's app.

Looking to buy the tags in bulk? The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has you covered on that front as well. Customers can purchase a large quantity of tags through the charity's website.

In other Wendy's news, the chain recently delighted customers when it brought back its classic Vanilla Frosty in early January. Wendy's had temporarily removed the Vanilla Frosty from the menu in May 2023 to make room for a series of seasonal flavors, like the Strawberry Frosty, Pumpkin Spice Frosty, and Peppermint Frosty.

Wendy's also launched a new Breakfast Burrito last month that features freshly cracked eggs, applewood smoked bacon, seasoned breakfast potatoes, two slices of American cheese, and a Swiss cheese sauce all wrapped inside a tortilla. It became the first and only breakfast burrito available at Wendy's since the chain launched its new breakfast menu in 2020.

