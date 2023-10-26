This App Pays You in Cash To Walk More—But Is It Legit?

Just think about how many places your feet take you and how many steps you get in each day. Upon waking up, it may be routine to slip into your athleisure, lace up your sneakers, and head outdoors or to the treadmill for a brisk walk. You may also take a few mini-walks in the afternoon while on work calls or breaking from your screen. And don't forget about commuting to and from work—it all adds up! Getting in movement is a natural part of your day, but what if we told you that you could get paid to do it? Listen up, because an app called WeWard will "turn your steps into rewards"—monetary rewards, that is—and it's so seamless to use.

Keep reading to learn all about how you can get paid by simply walking, and when you're done, don't miss The #1 Daily Walking Workout for Women to Get Fit.

What is WeWard?

WeWard claims to be "trusted by over 20 million people worldwide"—and for good reason. According to the brand's official press release, after dishing out a whopping $10 million to European users, the app recently introduced its walking-for-rewards concept to the U.S. WeWard's mission is to boost the mental and physical wellness of American students while cultivating "their environmental consciousness," along with inspiring individuals worldwide to up their walking game.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Downloading WeWard is a smart—and incredibly simple—way to motivate yourself to take more steps each day and reach your workout goals. You can earn "Wards" for walking, and then cash them in for bank transfers, gift cards, charity donations, discounts, a vacation, and more.

"Our goal is to get people walking the world over," Yves Benchimol, CEO and co-founder of WeWard, explained in the press release. "Our convenience-driven society has made us inactive, isolated, and unhappy. Walking every day nurtures our bodies and minds, and walking makes the world healthier, happier, and more interconnected than ever. We're seeking to rebuild communities and fight climate change just by incentivizing people to walk a little bit more every day."

How does WeWard work?

As previously mentioned, turning your steps into cash on WeWard is easy. The app—which is free to download!—uses Apple's Health Step Counter to calculate your step count; it even does so when your phone's tucked away in your pocket. WeWard utilizes this data to determine how many floors you've climbed, the number of active calories torched, and the distance you've walked so you can stay on top of your progress. After walking, you can transform your steps into "Wards," which are then cashed out. Bonus Wards can be acquired via games, challenges, surveys, and even by doing some retail therapy with your go-to brands.

How does the app encourage users to walk more?

Another great thing about WeWard? It makes walking more fun! For instance, the app's gamified step counter has users achieve milestones on a daily basis in order to collect points and unlock rewards. For even more motivation to get up and moving, there's a friendly competition aspect to it; users can link up with friends on the app through challenges. In addition, WeWard offers brand discounts. (And let's be honest: Who doesn't love a nice discount?) Gear up for in-app offers from beauty, sports, and nutrition brands such as Nike, Under Armour, Netflix, Expedia, Chewy, and more. Lastly, users can embark on "hidden treasure hunts" to earn additional rewards by heading to particular parks, monuments, and shops in their local area.