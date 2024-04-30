Fast-Growing Chicken Wing Chain Plans to Open 100 New Locations

Between massive chains like Wingstop and all of the local eateries throughout the United States, Americans already have a seemingly endless array of spots to score some chicken wings. However, their options will become even more plentiful as an emerging chain plans an aggressive expansion.

This booming chain is Wing Snob, a fast-casual brand that serves chicken sandwiches, sides, and wings with a variety of sauces. The chain started 2024 with 41 locations across the Midwest, South, and Canada. But by the end of next year, that total will be much, much higher.

Wing Snob currently has more than 100 additional store openings planned through 2025, according to a press release shared with Eat This, Not That! These openings should boost its footprint to around 150 locations, a significant feat for a chain that was only founded in 2017 and began franchising in 2018.

Wing Snob has deals for new restaurant openings in Wisconsin, Kentucky, Illinois, Florida, Ohio, Texas, Michigan, and Canada in the works. It already operates locations in Illinois, Michigan, Texas, Ohio, and Canada, so Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Florida will be brand-new markets for the chain.

Jack Mashini, who co-founded Wing Snob along with Brian Shunia, told Nation's Restaurant News in a recent interview that he believes "there's a need for more competition" in the chicken wing space.

"When you talk specifically [quick-service restaurant] chicken wings, the behemoth is Wingstop… no one [else is] really doing what they're doing on a big level," he added.

Wingstop ended 2023 with more than 2,200 restaurants in operation and has seen 20 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth in the United States. It plans to open a whopping 270 net new locations across the world in 2024.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Still, competition among chicken wing restaurants isn't quite as fierce as it is among categories in the restaurant industry. Wing Snob has been accelerating its growth through a franchising strategy that seeks out multi-unit restaurant operators interested in owning a chicken wing eatery, Nation's Restaurant News reported. It also ensures its franchisees are well prepared to run the business through a training portal called Wing Snob University.

"Our multi-unit franchisees have allowed us to catch fire in record time," Mashini said in a statement included in the press release.

"It's important for our group to target the right franchisees who are invested in the restaurant industry to not only grow our brand but to also spread the Wing Snob mission of high quality, quick service chicken wings," Shunia added.

Wing Snob and Wingstop are far from the only chicken chains that have big expansion plans on the horizon. Krispy Krunchy Chicken plans to open 700 new stores in 2024, while Slim Chickens expects to open 70.