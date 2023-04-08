The Best Bodyweight Workout To Shrink Your 'Apron Belly'

One fundamental step at the gym when burning belly fat is to perform bodyweight exercises. That extra flabbiness that hangs over your favorite set of jeans has a name, and it's called a pannus stomach or an "apron belly." Dealing with this abdominal fat is actually pretty common, and by engaging in regular physical activity and following a healthy diet, you can help decrease excess body fat. If you want to focus time and energy on toning this area of your figure, we have the best bodyweight workout you need to get rid of your apron belly. Gear up to show off your jeans, and stick with an apron in the kitchen!

If you're wondering how this abdominal overhang even appeared in the first place, there could be several reasons. According to Medical News Today, an apron belly can develop from obesity, losing weight, or even after going through pregnancy. Now that it's there, it's important to target that area with just the right workout to get it back into shape, and we are here with how to do it.

Eat This, Not That! spoke with Tyler Read, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer who has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years, who recommends including a solid circuit with your routine. Read explains, "Bodyweight circuits should focus on large muscle groups for maximal calorie burning and metabolic boost." After all, your time spent at the gym is precious, so it's important to make sure you're filling it with all the right exercises to accomplish your goal. Surprisingly, ab workouts aren't the best when you're trying to lose weight, as they don't torch as many calories as you'd expect.

To get started, Read recommends, "Since the goal of losing belly fat requires weight loss, full-body workouts are better than isolation movements. High-intensity exercises also help build muscle, further increasing your metabolism. Focus on keeping the pace/intensity high while also taking enough rest between sets/intervals to maintain the intensity for the full workout."

Here is the workout to get rid of an apron belly Read recommends, so get ready for results!

1. Sprints

Sprinting is a great way to torch a ton of calories in minimal time. According to the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), boosting your cardio game with sprints is full of benefits. For instance, sprinting is an efficient method to sculpt lean muscle, kickstart your metabolism, burn stubborn excess fat, and generate excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC). It can also help you avoid gaining more weight, which is associated with health issues like heart disease and diabetes, the NASM explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Squats

When you want to tone up and get rid of your apron belly, bodyweight squats are your best friend. This compound exercise begins with you standing tall and placing your feet hip-width distance apart, MasterClass explains. Activate your core and maintain a straight back as you descend into a squat. Lower until your thighs reach a parallel position to the ground, then press through your feet to come back up to standing.

3. Lunges

To set up for a classic forward lunge, you'll begin standing tall. Bring one foot forward, planting it on the floor, BarBend instructs. Bend both your front and back knees to lower into a lunge, making sure the front knee doesn't go over your toes as you do. Press through your front foot to return to the starting position. Repeat the same motion on the other side.

4. Pushups

For pushups, you'll set yourself up on a workout mat in a high plank position; your hands should be aligned with your shoulders, and your body should form a straight line. Take a deep breath in as you descend toward the ground, keeping your elbows close to the sides of your body. Once you reach the bottom of the motion, press your body away from the floor as you rise back up to a high plank.

5. Burpees

Last but not least, the final exercise to get rid of an apron belly is the burpee. This total-body move combines both cardio and strength training, the Cleveland Clinic explains. You'll begin standing tall with your feet planted on the floor the distance of your shoulder span. Your arms should be by your sides. Bend both knees to lower into a squat. Put your hands on the ground, and bring your legs back to assume a high plank. Next, perform a pushup, making sure your body remains straight as you descend. Press yourself back up to a high plank. Then, bring both legs forward as you "jump" into a squat. Lastly, extend both arms overhead as you explosively jump up.