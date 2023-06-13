The #1 Bodyweight Workout Men Should Do Every Day To Stay Fit

There are so many ways you can take care of your body as you age. One of those key players is exercise—specifically, bodyweight training. We spoke to Tiffany Hamlin, senior director of global fitness and technology for World Gym, who shares the #1 bodyweight workout for men to stay fit, so listen up and gear up for your new go-to routine.

According to Hamlin, as far as bodyweight workouts are concerned, there are a few compound exercises that are ultra-efficient when it comes to staying in great shape. Bodyweight training is accessible and convenient to perform, as you can do the exercises wherever you are and whenever it works best for you. You don't need equipment or to dish out cash on a hefty gym membership.

This form of exercise engages your entire body. Hamlin points out, "Pushups, squats, lunges, and burpees all engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, leading to a more comprehensive workout that targets multiple areas of the body (upper body, lower body, core, and even cardiovascular system)." Working with just your body weight provides additional goodness, as it boosts your coordination, stability, and balance when you activate your smaller stabilizer muscles and core. This in turn will enhance your posture, body control, and daily movement.

"Bodyweight training also allows for easy progression and adaptation to various fitness levels," Hamlin explains. "Whether you're a beginner or more advanced, you can modify exercises by adjusting the angle, intensity, or adding variations to regress or progress appropriately."

Now that we've covered why you should start bodyweight training ASAP, check out Hamlin's #1 bodyweight workout for men to do every day to stay fit.

1 Pushups

The pushup is an excellent compound exercise that offers many benefits to your strength and overall fitness. It also activates more than one muscle group, such as your shoulders, core, chest, and triceps, so you get a whole lot of bang for your buck.

"Pushups mimic movements used in daily activities, such as pushing yourself up from a lying position and pushing open a heavy door. By regularly practicing pushups, you develop functional strength that translates into real-life tasks," Hamlin explains.

To set up for pushups, begin in a high plank, placing your hands just outside of shoulder width. Your legs should be extended behind you, and you should be on the balls of your feet. Bend your elbows, and lower your chest toward the floor. Your goal here is to lower your chest as far down as you can without grazing the surface. Then, extend your arms as you press yourself back to a high plank. Start with three sets of 20 reps, and work your way up from there.

2 Squats

Another beneficial compound movement that engages several muscle groups simultaneously is the squat. Get ready to fire up your lower-body muscles and boost your lower-body strength. You'll be working your glutes, calves, hamstrings, and quads. This exercise also engages your core and helps you torch calories. By doing squats on a regular basis, you can enhance your power, strength, and stability.

Hamlin explains, "Squats mimic movements we perform in daily life, such as sitting down and standing up. By incorporating squats into your workout routine, you can enhance your ability to perform these functional movements with ease and efficiency."

To begin squats, plant your feet shoulder-width distance apart or a bit wider. Your toes should be pointed out. You will activate the muscles in your core by pulling your belly button inward. Make sure your chest remains tall during this exercise. Then, press your hips back, and bend both knees as you descend into a squat. Make sure your body weight stays on your heels. Next, press yourself back up to the start position. Perform three sets of 20 reps, then work your way up.

3 Burpees

The final exercise in Hamlin's ultimate daily workout for men is burpees. This high-intensity movement raises your heart rate and offers an all-around stellar cardiovascular workout. The activation of many muscle groups and the high-intensity nature of this exercise helps you burn a lot of calories, too.

To perform burpees, begin by planting your feet shoulder-width distance apart. Squat down, and place your hands on the ground ahead of you. Press both legs back to assume a high plank. Do a pushup, and when pressing back up, jump your feet forward to meet your hands. Next, jump up explosively, lifting your arms overhead. Make sure your landing is soft, and descend into another squat to do the next rep. Complete three sets of 20 reps.

Hamlin wraps up by saying, "While performing these three bodyweight exercises every day will help men to stay fit, it's important to note that a well-rounded fitness routine should also include exercises targeting other muscle groups, such as lunges, pull-ups, and planks. Varying your workouts and incorporating different exercises will provide a more comprehensive fitness program and help prevent muscle imbalances. It's also advisable to consult with a fitness professional to tailor a workout routine that suits your specific goals and fitness level."