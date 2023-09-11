5 Daily Workouts for Women to Sculpt a Lean Waistline

Sculpting a lean waist isn't just about fitting into your favorite pair of jeans. It's also about feeling strong, confident, and radiant from the inside out. And while there's a plethora of information out there full of quick fixes and unrealistic solutions, we're here to help you sift through the online noise and offer a no-nonsense approach. That's why we spoke with Rachel MacPherson, an ACE-certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, who shares five daily workouts for women to sculpt a lean waist through commitment, effort, and sweat.

We'd be remiss not to mention that achieving a chiseled waist goes beyond doing countless crunches or eating salads at every meal. Developing a toned, firm waistline requires a combination of consistent workouts, a well-balanced diet, and understanding your body's unique needs. When done right, daily exercise can pave the way to that hourglass figure you've been eyeing. But variety is the spice of life, and rotating through different workouts can help stave off boredom while challenging other muscle groups for a strong core.

MacPherson says, "Choose two exercises for each body part. Perform the first exercise during workout one and the second during workout two. For instance, on Monday (workout 1), you'll do one chest, back, biceps, triceps, and shoulder exercise. During your next upper-body day, perform the other exercises you chose for each body part."

Workout #1: Upper Body 1

"Perform one to two sets of each exercise for week one, see how you feel, recover, and progress," says MacPherson. "Add more reps, sets, or use a heavier weight during next week's session so long as you recover well. Continue doing this, monitoring for muscle soreness and recovery throughout."

1. Dumbbell Bench Presses (Chest)

Lie flat on a bench, holding a dumbbell in each hand above your chest, with your arms fully extended. Lower the dumbbells in a controlled motion until they're just above chest level, then press them back up to the starting position. Work your way up to three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2. Dumbbell Rows (Back)

Begin by placing one knee and one hand on a bench for support while the opposite foot remains on the ground. With the opposite hand, grab a dumbbell off the floor, and pull it toward your hip while keeping your elbow close to your body. Lower it back down in a controlled manner. Repeat for 10 to 12 reps, then switch sides.

3. Dumbbell Hammer Curls (Biceps)

Grab a pair of dumbbells, and let them hang at arm's length by your sides with your palms facing your torso. Without moving your upper arms, curl the weights toward your shoulders. Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 reps for this one.

4. Overhead Extensions (Triceps)

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. You can use a cable, band, or a dumbbell for this. Hold your choice of equipment over your head with your arms fully extended. Lower it behind your head, then push it back to the starting position. Shoot for three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

5. Dumbbell Lateral Raises (Shoulders)

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your side. Keeping your arms straight, lift the weights to the side until they reach shoulder height. Lower them back down in a controlled motion. You're going for two sets of 12 to 15 reps for this exercise.

Workout #2: Lower Body 1

Next up on this list of daily workouts for women to sculpt a lean waist focuses on the lower body.

1. Goblet Squats

Grab a kettlebell or dumbbell, and hold it close to your chest, elbows pointing down. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body into a squat, keeping that weight at chest level. Then, push through your heels to return to the starting position. Aim to do this for three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2. Stiff-Leg Deadlifts

It's time to focus on those hamstrings and glutes. Grab a barbell or a pair of dumbbells, and stand with your feet hip-width apart. Keep a slight bend in your knees, hinge at the hips, and lower the weights toward the floor, keeping them close to your body. Then, return to the standing position, engaging your glutes and hamstrings on the way up. Perform two sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Step-ups

Find a sturdy box or bench for this one. With your feet hip-width apart, step up onto the box with one foot, followed by the other, and then step back down. Keep your core engaged and your movements controlled. Do 12 to 15 reps on one leg, then switch and hit the other. Do two sets per leg.

Workout #3: Core

1. Pallof Presses

Grab a resistance band, and anchor it at chest height. Stand sideways to the anchor point, and hold the band with both hands close to your chest. Take a step or two away from the anchor to create tension. With your feet shoulder-width apart, press the band straight out from your chest, and bring it back in. Go for three sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

2. Kettlebell Around-the-World

Next up is the kettlebell around-the-world, which is an excellent movement for your core, shoulders, and upper back. Hold a kettlebell in one hand, and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Now, pass the kettlebell around your waist, transferring it to the other hand halfway through the circle. Keep that core tight and posture tall. Work your way to three sets of 15 to 20 reps per direction.

3. Kettlebell Windmills

Hold a kettlebell in your right hand, arm extended overhead. Your feet should be more than hip-width apart, with your left foot turned slightly out. Now, hinge at your hips, and lower your left hand toward your left foot. Keep your eyes on the kettlebell and your right arm straight as you move. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side.

4. Stability Ball Crunches

Lie back on a stability ball with your feet flat on the floor. Place your hands behind your head or crossed on your chest. Engage your core, and crunch upward, then return to the starting position. Aim for three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Workout #4: Upper Body 2

1. Pushups (Chest)

Place your hands slightly wider than your shoulders, and keep your body straight from your head to your heels. Lower yourself down, elbows at about a 45-degree angle from your body, and then push back up. Aim for three sets of eight to 10 reps, or whatever number makes you feel like you're working for it but not totally spent.

2. Lat Pulldowns (Back)

Sit at the lat pulldown machine, and grab the bar wider than your shoulders. Pull the bar toward your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together as you go. Shoot for three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Cable Curls (Biceps)

Stand in front of a cable machine with the pulley at the lowest setting. Hold the handle with your palms facing up and your elbows close to your body. Curl the handle toward your shoulders, then lower it back down. Go for three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

4. Skull Crushers (Triceps)

Don't be alarmed by the name; the skull crusher is far less sinister than it sounds. Lie flat on a bench, and hold a bar or dumbbells above you. Keeping your upper arms still, lower the weights toward your forehead and then straighten your arms again. Complete three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

5. Dumbbell Shoulder Presses (Shoulders)

Sit on a bench with back support, and hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Push the weights straight up, and then lower them back down. Perform two sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Workout #5: Lower Body 2

1. Dumbbell Lunges

First up are dumbbell lunges, a dynamite move for targeting your quads, glutes, and hamstrings. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and step forward into a lunge, ensuring your knee doesn't go past your toes. Push off the front foot to return to the starting position, and repeat on the other leg. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps per leg, folks.

2. Lying Leg Curls

Next, we're hitting the hamstrings with the lying leg curl. Get yourself positioned on a leg curl machine with your ankles under the pads. Curl your legs up toward your glutes, squeezing at the top before lowering them back down. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3. Weight V-ups

Lie flat on the floor, holding a weight plate or dumbbell above your head. Contract your abs as you lift your arms and legs toward each other, aiming to touch the weight to your toes. Lower back down with control. Aim for three sets of 15 to 20 reps.