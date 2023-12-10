The #1 Nightly Yoga Workout for Your Best Sleep Ever

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, finding a peaceful night's sleep can be a challenge. However, incorporating a nightly yoga routine into your bedtime ritual can be a total game-changer, allowing your mind and body the restoration and relaxation they truly need and deserve. I designed this yoga sequence specifically for my clients who are looking to relax the body and mind, promoting deep, restorative sleep. If you're curious about the #1 nightly yoga workout for better sleep, read on to learn more.

Incorporating this nightly yoga workout into your bedtime routine can be a transformative experience. These poses, when practiced regularly, can help you unwind, release tension, and prepare your body and mind for a restful night's sleep. So, dim the lights, breathe deeply, and embrace the tranquility of this soothing yoga sequence for your best sleep yet.

Keep reading for the best nightly yoga workout for better sleep.

Child's Pose (Balasana)

Begin your nightly yoga routine with child's pose, a grounding posture that helps release tension in the back, shoulders, and hips.

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Sit back on your heels, extending your arms forward with palms resting on the mat. Gently lower your forehead to the floor, allowing your chest to sink toward the ground. Take deep, slow breaths, feeling the stretch in your back and hips. Hold the pose for one to two minutes, focusing on releasing any tension with each exhale.

Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

Transition from child's pose to the standing forward bend to elongate the spine and release tension in the hamstrings.

From child's pose, rise to a standing position with your feet hip-width apart. Inhale, and reach your arms overhead. Exhale, and hinge at your hips, folding forward with a straight back. Allow your hands to rest on the floor or grab opposite elbows for a gentle sway. Keep a slight bend in the knees if necessary. Hold for one to two minutes, breathing deeply to increase relaxation.

Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani)

Move to legs up the wall pose to enhance circulation, relieve tired legs, and calm the nervous system.

Sit sideways against a wall with your hip touching it. Swing your legs up the wall as you lie on your back. Adjust your distance from the wall for comfort. Keep your arms relaxed by your sides or on your belly. Close your eyes and breathe deeply, holding the pose for five to 10 minutes.

Reclining Bound Angle Pose

Transition to a gentle hip opener with the reclining bound angle pose to release tension in the groin and lower back.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet together. Let your knees fall out to the sides, bringing the soles of your feet to touch. Place one hand on your heart and the other on your belly. Close your eyes, and focus on the rise and fall of your breath. Hold for five to 10 minutes, allowing your body to surrender to the pose.