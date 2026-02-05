Shoppers reveal the yogurt brands they buy on repeat when they want something sweet.

The yogurt aisle at your local store is filled with so many options, ranging from plain, Greek-style yogurt that is unsweetened and on the bitter side to super-sweet flavors that come with actual candy and are basically dessert with added health benefits. There is something for everyone. If you want something on the sweeter side, there are a few that shoppers buy on repeat. Here are 6 yogurt brands shoppers say actually taste like dessert.

Noosa Yoghurt

Noosa Yoghurt offers velvety, creamy texture with real fruit purées, no fake extracts or colors. While it tastes like dessert, it is on the healthier side. “This smooth and creamy yogurt, packed with fresh ingredients is a delightful treat. The cherry mixed with the chocolate and granola was absolutely delicious. Everything was packaged to perfection and easy to open and mix. Will be buying in the future,” a Target shopper writes.

Siggi’s Skyr

Siggi’s Icelandic Yogurt is a thick, creamy skyr made with real fruit and no artificial flavors, and “just tastes good, light, and healthy. Doesn’t feel bogged down by all the extra stuff other companies put in their yogurt to sweeten or thicken. High levels of protein and a breakfast or snack you can feel proud of. Love all their flavors too! Also, they make recycling easy with their easy remove labels,” one Target shopper writes. Another says that it’s “a great option for a healthy, high-protein” snack. “The flavor is fresh and not too sweet, which I really appreciate. I like that it has real fruit pieces and a natural, slightly tart taste that makes it feel wholesome and satisfying. The texture is thick and creamy, just like traditional Icelandic skyr.”

Chobani Flip

Chobani Flip is popular with shoppers as it keeps toppings and yogurt separate. “Great variety of flavors, chocolate covered strawberry is the best. Healthier than eating a chocolate bar,” one shopper says. “Tastes just like a Reese’s cup and is a filling treat. Great for on the go days,” another says. “This Key Lime Yogurt is an absolute treat! From the first spoonful, the creamy texture melts in your mouth, delivering a perfect balance of tangy key lime flavor and smooth richness. What really takes it over the top are the yummy graham cracker pieces—crunchy, sweet, and just the right touch to make it feel like you’re enjoying a slice of key lime pie in a cup. It’s a delightful indulgence that satisfies both your sweet tooth and your craving for something refreshing. Whether it’s a mid-afternoon snack or a guilt-free dessert, this yogurt hits the spot every time. Highly recommend for anyone who loves a twist on a classic dessert!” a third says.

Stonyfield Organic Probiotic Whole Milk Strawberry Yogurt

Stonyfield Organic Yogurt is certified organic, and made with real fruit purees plus clean ingredients. It has always been a favorite of my kids, who eat it for dessert. “It’s super creamy, the strawberry tastes real, and it’s not too sweet. Feels like a treat but still wholesome,” one shopper writes. “I really like this yogurt. Good composition, fresh, sweet, you can eat it with a spoon and add it to others.. it tastes great, the consistency is thick.. strawberry pieces 🍓 convenient, beautiful packaging in a jar,” adds another.

Oikos Triple Zero

Oikos Triple Zero boasts about 15 grams of protein per serving, but somehow manages to be rich, creamy, and a dessert option for those on a health kick. “I absolutely find myself craving OIKOS,” one writes. “Opened it up and instantly commented outloud in a empty kitchen ‘holy cow’ OIKOS tastes fantastic 👌 Like it’s really really good and really really good for you too. Trips me out how much I enjoyed a bowl and a half because I couldn’t resist and had to continue.” Another adds that it is their “all time favorite Greek yogurt. It tastes delicious 😋 and it’s low in sugar. A good source of healthy nutrition.”

Yoplait Oui Crème

Yoplait Oui Crème is french style yogurt served in a jar. “This is my favorite yogurt. Haven’t had a flavor I didn’t like. Honestly tastes like a dessert!” one writes. “These are my latest snack obsession! They taste like cheesecake without being too rich!” Another says it is the “best ever,” in a review. “I never like yogurt until I had this, I mean I hated yogurt and this is amazing.”